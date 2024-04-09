Aden Holloway enters the transfer portal

Following Auburn basketball’s loss on March 22 to the Yale Bulldogs in the NCAA Tournament, players are beginning to make their decisions on what their future with the team looks like for the 2024-25 season.

The Tigers have had a couple of players enter the transfer portal for next season, including the likes of guards KD Johnson and Tre Donaldson.

Now, that list has been extended, as freshman and former five-star McDonald’s All-American Aden Holloway announced his intent to enter the portal on Tuesday as well.

The high school phenom was ranked as the No. 18 player in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class according to the On3 industry ranking. He committed to Auburn in August 2022.

Holloway was a starter on the roster for most of the 2023-24 season. He played in all 35 games this season, averaging 20.2 minutes per game over the course of the year.

The freshman showed signs of being an early star in his college campaign, but also struggled mightily at moments as well. He saw his minutes decrease at the end of January and into the better part of February as his shooting struggles continued to mount.

Holloway finished his first season scoring 7.3 points per game. His highest-scoring performance this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers in Atlanta, where he scored 24 points. He hit seven buckets in that game, with five of them being from 3-point land.

He averaged 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists on the year, so while not ever being a player to crash the glass in games, he shared the ball a good amount. He reached his season-high of six assists in a game on four separate occasions, including in the Tiger’s first game against Baylor.

Holloway enters the portal as most likely a highly sought out player, but has not indicated any clues on where he might be headed.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire