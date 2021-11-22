Adam Trautman diagnosed with MCL sprain, expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Saints’ TE Adam Trautman suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

That bites. Adam Trautman finally turned in a couple of solid games and now he’s going to miss a month or more with a knee injury; ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Trautman sprained his MCL and is facing a four- to six-week recovery. It could have been worse given how he fell on his leg and needed help leaving the field, looking more like a possibly broken bone. He’ll be back later this season.

Trautman caught five receptions for 58 receiving yards (a new personal best) in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, which put his season total at 25 receptions for 241 yards — a rate of 2.5 catches and 24.1 yards per game.

So that leaves Garrett Griffin, Juwan Johnson, and the recently-activated Nick Vannett as healthy options on the 53-man roster. Ethan Wolf is also on the practice squad. The Saints have made Johnson a healthy scratch in recent weeks but he should see a heightened workload with Trautman down. They don’t have any other tight ends with much receiving ability.

