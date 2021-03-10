Adam Schefter talks about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo joining Patriots

One of the quarterback names being tossed around most regarding the New England Patriots this offseason is Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers signal-caller spent his first three seasons with the Patriots and he appeared to be the backup plan for Tom Brady at one point in time. Garoppolo has proven to be a winner and franchise quarterback while on the field, but staying on the field is his biggest issue.

Garoppolo has played a full 16-game slate once in his career and he’s played in less than seven games in three of his four years with the 49ers. Because of his injury history, it’s possible San Francisco looks for a better option and attempts to trade him.

This is where the Patriots could step in, while using the assets they have to finally get their quarterback situation in order. ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Tuesday and discussed the possibility.

“Well, tell me who San Francisco finds on the open market that’s better than Jimmy Garoppolo right now,” he said. “Do they pull a trade for Sam Darnold? Do they draft a quarterback? Do they get another one of these free agent guys that they think is better than Jimmy Garoppolo? There are so many different options, right? I would say this: If, and it’s a huge if, if San Francisco decides that they could upgrade the position of quarterback, then I would think Jimmy Garoppolo would be completely logical in New England.

“But, also the timing is an issue and New England isn’t just going to sit back and wait to see what San Francisco does. That’s why a lot of these moves are really complicated. It’s not just that simple that you could say, ‘Well, San Francisco is going to get another quarterback,’ which they very well might, but how do we know New England hasn’t made a move at quarterback by then? Does New England want to go into free agency without a quarterback and go try and sign wide receivers. If you are a wide receiver and you’re coming to New England, don’t you want to know who your quarterback is before you sign there?”

The Patriots just traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown and they appear to be stacking up the offensive line for next season. With a strong offensive line, a solidified defense and a quarterback like Garoppolo on the field — the Patriots could be right back in playoff contention.