Adam Schefter has interesting comments about Tee Higgins, Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and franchise-tagged wideout Tee Higgins took center stage recently on national television to some interesting results.

There, ESPN’s Adam Schefter got in a mini-standoff with co-workers on the subject of Higgins.

On that Wednesday’s edition of NFL Live, Schefter noted that Higgins is “pissed” about the franchise tag situation and he even went as far as speculating on whether Higgins might make a “business decision” should minor injuries occur during the season.

Of course, Higgins and/or his reps being irritated with the $21.8 million franchise tag makes plenty of sense when the hope is for a long-term deal — hence the trade request.

And despite that trade request, Higgins anticipates being with the team next year and can sign the tag over the summer. The two sides have until July 15 to sign an extension.

Tense as things might seem to outsiders, Higgins was in a similar position last offseason and played through injury, anyway.

.@AdamSchefter was stunned by a comment @danorlovsky7 made about Tee Higgins 👀 😅 pic.twitter.com/Dn34sQhjih — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire