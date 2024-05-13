Tee Higgins is last tagged star without an extension

The contract standoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and star wide receiver Tee Higgins is now the proverbial last man standing this offseason.

Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and franchise-tagged star defender Antoine Winfield Jr. agreed to a massive four-year extension.

That leaves Higgins as the only franchise or transitional-tagged player left. It also puts the spotlight solely on the Bengals and Higgins at the July 15 deadline for an extension to happen. Otherwise, he’ll play the 2024 season on the tag.

Notably, that deal for Winfield was orchestrated by agent David Mulugheta, who also reps Higgins (and reps star safety Jessie Bates).

Trey Hendrickson, the other star Bengals player to request a trade this offseason, was at activities on Monday. Higgins has yet to sign the tag, with the time around that July 15 deadline the real important point of this saga.

Joe Burrow recently talked about the situations around Hendrickson and Higgins.

Here’s a look at all of the results for tagged players so far:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire