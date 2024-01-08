Why would former Warriors GM Bob Myers help the Washington Commanders? | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jared Greenberg of TNT & NBA TV to discuss why the former Golden State general manager turned ESPN commentator is signing up to assist the Washington Commanders in their search for a new head coach. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

VINCENT GOODWILL: Former Warriors GM Bob Myers has been hired by the Washington Commanders to help with their new ownership and overhauling the organization. That's not just hiring a coach. That is reshaping everything there.

JARED GREENBERG: What this move shows is, even predating his tenure as the architect of a dynasty, he was an agent, and you form relationships with ownership groups first and foremost when you're an agent. So I think this is a deep-rooted move by Josh Harris, who owns the 76ers and the Devils, and now is the owner of the Washington Commanders, and I think he recognizes a dude who is as connected in the sports world as anybody and has a track record of building a culture.

There were very little questions about who the best organization, top to bottom, in the NBA was. Not much got out of the Warriors organization, and everything from ownership, to management, to coaches, to players were in lock step for an eight-year period, a 10-year period, and that was all driven by Bob Myers and his ability to connect people. But there was a culture built there. And I think leaning on that experience is certainly going to be what's going to be asked of Bob Myers in Washington.

VINCENT GOODWILL: You know who else is part of that ownership group of Washington? Earvin "Magic" Johnson. I think that's really good on Washington, because we don't think of them as being an organization that has done things the right way, even across sports, you know, just going through the name fiasco and everything else. So that's a pretty interesting hire, a great hire for them. I'm curious to see how all that plays out.