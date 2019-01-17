Adam Gase on becoming a meme over first Jets press conference: 'Don't care'

Even with the AFC and NFC championships coming up, the most talked-about story this week might have been Adam Gase, and a video of tacos floating around his face.

Ah, the internet always wins. Gase, the new coach of the New York Jets, had his introductory news conference and people were mesmerized by his eyes wandering around the room.

mmmmm tacos pic.twitter.com/Zbvi3gFJ3M — m i t h (@ManInTheHoody) January 14, 2019





And away we go.

Gase probably didn’t want that to be the story of his first Jets news conference, but he doesn’t care if he has become an internet meme.

Adam Gase doesn’t care about internet reaction

On “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” on ESPN Radio, Le Batard asked Gase about his viral fame.

“I don’t have Twitter, Instagram, I don’t read the internet, I don’t watch TV,” Gase told Le Batard. “All that stuff is irrelevant to me. To me it’s pollution of the brain. I really don’t care.”

He said nobody with the Jets has asked him about the press conference. He was asked by Le Batard if he thinks he “won the press conference.”

“I don’t care. Did we win any games because of it?” Gase said. “Then nobody cares.”

Le Batard, who had asked Gase earlier in the interview about coaching Jay Cutler and the memorable “Don’t care!” story, got a Cutler-esque reply when he asked Gase if he could send him the taco video.

“No! I don’t want it. I don’t want it,” Gase said with a bit of a laugh. “Don’t need it. I’ll give you a Jay Cutler on that one: ‘Don’t care.’”

All Gase cares about is winning with the Jets

While Gase is exactly right that his first news conference doesn’t matter, and that all that matters is whether he wins games with the Jets, it was an odd way to start his time in New York.

Gase was talking about his time in Miami, with Le Batard asking about criticism of him not being accountable enough, when he gave an answer that applies to his overall philosophy.

“Nobody cares when you win,” Gase said. “You’ve got to win. Win football games. Then nobody cares about any of that stuff. But you have to win. And we didn’t do that. We didn’t do enough games.”

He’ll have that chance. Until then, there will be plenty of jokes about his eyes.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase’s introductory news conference was memorable. (AP)

