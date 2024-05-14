A's activate Gelof from IL, option Butler, Lucas to Triple-A originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Athletics will get one of their bright young stars back in the midst of their current 10-game road trip.

In a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, Oakland reinstated second baseman Zack Gelof after he was placed on the 10-day injured list last month with a left oblique strain.

The A's also recalled left-handed pitcher Brady Basso from Double-A Midland and optioned left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas and outfielder Lawrence Butler to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Oakland A’s reinstated Zack Gelof from the 10-day injured list and recalled left-handed pitcher Brady Basso from Double-A Midland. The A’s also optioned left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas and outfielder Lawrence Butler to Triple-A Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 14, 2024

Gelof played consecutive full rehab games with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday before joining the A's in Houston for their current four-game set against the Astros.

After a breakout rookie season in 2023, Gelof slashed .196/.260/.337 with three home runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases in his first 92 at-bats in 2024 before sustaining the injury.

Butler's demotion felt imminent with his sluggish start to the 2024 MLB season. The 23-year-old has four doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .170 in 106 at-bats.

He has a lot to feel good about, however, on his way to Triple-A as he hopes to improve on some things working his way back to the big leagues.