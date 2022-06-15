Accelerate Her driver profile: Amber Balcaen

Amber Balcaen, the first Canadian female driver to win a NASCAR race in the United States and one of the inaugural participants in the Busch Light Accelerate Her program, is a trailblazer on and off the track.

Balcaen began driving go-karts on the dirt tracks of North Dakota and, after many victories, moved up to lightning sprints. After leading races in a 410 Outlaw Sprint car, she was ultimately crowned Rookie of the Year in 2014.

To support a full-time career in motorsports, Balcaen created her own business and was able to raise funds entirely on her own. In 2016, she joined the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program and now races in the ARCA Menards Series.

Balcaen aims to become the first woman to win a national ARCA Menards Series race and the first woman to win the national ARCA Menards Series championship in 2022. With support from the Busch Light Accelerate Her program, she hopes to make her dream a reality — this year.

“Being a part of the Busch Light Accelerate Her program has allowed me to align myself with other great females in my sport,” Balcaen said. “Working with such a big brand has helped increase exposure for myself, my race team and my other partners. It‘s an honor to work with a major brand that has had a huge role in NASCAR for a long time.”

When it comes to achieving success in her industry, Balcaen encourages fellow drivers to focus on improving their skills and educating themselves about the ins and outs of the sport.

“Your mindset and work ethic off the track is just as important as on the track,” Balcaen said.

ABOUT THE BUSCH LIGHT ACCELERATE HER PROGRAM

The Busch Light Accelerate Her Program is a three-year commitment that takes aim at the inequity of resources available to female drivers by investing directly in every 21+ female driver in NASCAR, providing brand-building opportunities to increase fan visibility of drivers and the sport. The Busch Light Accelerate Her program is the next step in a proud, 40-year partnership between Busch Light and NASCAR that has propelled the sport forward, bringing fans closer to the action and expanding NASCAR throughout the U.S. Busch Light asks that fans show their support by heading to Busch.com/accelerateher, where they can learn more about the inaugural drivers, including Balcaen, who are receiving this opportunity.