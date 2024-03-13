What ACC tournament games are today? What to watch as March Madness nears

Men's college basketball tournaments are in full swing this week, including the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament in Washington, D.C. Multiple teams are looking for a good showing to ensure a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Three games Tuesday finalized the matchups for today's four games. Notre Dame got an 84-80 win over Georgia Tech, NC State earned a 94-85 win over Louisville, and Boston College won 81-65 over Miami to round out the first day of action. That leaves 12 of the conference's 15 teams still in contention for the tournament championship.

Here's the schedule for today's games:

ACC Men's Basketball Championship Tournament

Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State at noon ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Game 5: Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Game 6: NC State vs. Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Game 7: Boston College vs. Clemson at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPNU and ESPN+

