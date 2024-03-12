ACC mascots get blessed at Washington National Cathedral in hilarious video

When it comes to conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament, basketball teams can use all the help they can get.

Even if involves a (blue) devil and a demon (deacon) getting blessed in a cathedral.

All ACC school mascots went to the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., with 12 of the 15 mascots taking part in "Blessing of the Mascots" inside of the world-famous cathedral. The mascots are in the nation's capital with the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, taking place at Capital One Arena less than five miles away.

WJLA's John Rogers reported all of the ACC mascots were invited to be blessed by members of the cathedral's clergy. Yes, including Duke's Blue Devil and Wake Forest's Demon Deacon.

BLESSING OF THE MASCOTS 🏀



The ACC mascots got blessed at the National Cathedral before they face off at the ACC Championship this week here in DC! ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/NCE5hRk8p8 — John Rogers (@JohnRogers7News) March 11, 2024

Rogers' story was posted on social media and college basketball fans couldn't get over how hilarious it was to see people dressed in costumes excitingly getting blessings from clergy members, showing just how absurd college sports can get.

This is so utterly wild, and the entirety of college sports internet needs to see this.



Thank you, John, for doing this story. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 12, 2024

mascots performatively posing to receive holy water isnt something i knew i needed to see but my eyes will never forget this moment https://t.co/UqboTDU8gq pic.twitter.com/3pJhpteSXf — Shane McNichol (@OnTheShaneTrain) March 12, 2024

This is an important piece of journalism. And Otto the Orange’s little shimmy? Stealing this for future blessings I receive in church https://t.co/OoRWkYr6PA — English (@EGallery06) March 12, 2024

They blessed the Duke Blue Devil and the Wake Forest Demon Deacon? Sacrilege! https://t.co/UEvMabypmQ — John Henry (@JohnHenryDC) March 12, 2024

The only thing every ACC team can hope for is that the blessing their mascot received is enough to propel them to a a conference title. The first round of the tournament tipped off on Tuesday, and play will continue up until the conference championship game on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ACC mascots get blessed at Washington National Cathedral in wild video