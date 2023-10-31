ACC releases college football schedules for 2024-30 with additions of Stanford, Cal, SMU

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its future college football schedule model for the next seven years, following the additions of California, Stanford and Southern Methodist to the league.

The three schools will be joining the ACC in 2024, so the league released its schedules for 2024-30.

The new schedule, which features 17 schools, will continue without divisions and annual conference matchups will go from 56 to 68. The top two teams in the standings will compete for the ACC Championship on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a league-issued statement.

“Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 following Week 9

WEEK 9 OVERREACTIONS: Big 12 out of playoff? Panic at Washington?

The approved format will continue to have each member institution play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons – once at home and once on the road. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons.

The new scheduling model protects 16 annual matchups. Of the 16 matchups, 11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.

The annual protected matchups

Boston College: Syracuse, Pittsburgh

Cal: Stanford, SMU

Clemson: Florida State

Duke: North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest

Florida State: Clemson, Miami

Miami: Florida State, Virginia Tech

North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia

NC State: Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest

Pittsburgh: Boston College, Syracuse

SMU: Cal, Stanford

Stanford: Cal, SMU

Syracuse: Boston College, Pittsburgh

Virginia: Virginia Tech, North Carolina

Virginia Tech: Virginia, Miami

Wake Forest: Duke, NC State

For matchups for each school in each of the next seven seasons, click here.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: ACC college football schedules for 2024-30 with Stanford, Cal, SMU