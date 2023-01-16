ACC men’s basketball leaders as of Jan. 15

With the ACC having reached the midway point of January, we’re at somewhat of a benchmark for the season. While there is plenty of time for new faces to emerge atop the main statistical leaderboards, it would help if those new faces made their move sooner rather than later. For now though, here’s who stands out:

Scoring: Terquavion Smith, NC State - 18.7 PPG

Jan 14, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) runs with the ball guarded by Miami Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (11) during the first half against Miami Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounds and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 11.0 RPG | 2.9 BPG

Jan 11, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards (14) blocks the shot of Virginia Tech Hokies guard Michael Collins Jr. (2) in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 6.0 APG

Jan 14, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) drives to the basket during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Assists co-leader: Kihei Clark, Virginia - 6.0 APG

Jan 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Naheem Mcleod (24) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage: Norchad Omier, Miami - 61.7 FG%

Jan 14, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) jumps past North Carolina State Wolfpack forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) to score a point during the second half against North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

3-point field-goal percentage: Casey Morsell, NC State - 45.0 3PFG%

Dec 13, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) shoots a three pointer during the 1st half against Furman Paladins at PNC Arena. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 87.5 FT%

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) attempts to drive past Louisville forward Sydney Curry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Steals: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 2.0 SPG

Jan 11, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) struggles to control his dribble as he passes Virginia Tech Hokies guards Sean Pedulla (3) and Michael Collins Jr. (2) in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame - 36.3 MPG

Jan 14, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) drives to the basket as Syracuse Orange guard Justin Taylor (5) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

