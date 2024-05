Aberdeen's Cone, Johnson named to 2A Evergreen Conference's top All-League squad

May 22—Aberdeen standouts Evan Cone and Isaiah Johnson were named two of the 2A Evergreen Conference's top players as the league announced its all-conference team for the 2024 season.

Johnson was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year after the senior defender made 216 defensive stops this season to go along with five assists, earning him the league's top honor for a defenseman.

One of the league's most dangerous scoring threats, Cone was named to the league's First Team after leading the Bobcats with 11 goals and recording four assists in his junior season.

Elma junior forward Elmer Torres (6 goals, 12 assists), senior midfielder Juan Serrano (4G, 4A, 77 defensive stops) and junior defender Angel Espinosa (225 defensive stops) were named to the league's second team.

Aberdeen's Leo Garcia (G, 5 A, 65 DS) and Chris Garcia (G, 2A, 107DS) were named as Honorable Mentions.

2A Evergreen All-Conference Boys Soccer Team

League MVP: Dylan Stevens, jr., Tumwater

Offensive Player of the Year: Adrian Jaimes, jr., W.F. West

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Johnson, sr., Aberdeen

Coaching Staff of the Year: W.F. West, Shelton

Sportsmanship of the Year: Rochester

First Team

Forwards: Evan Cone, jr., Aberdeen; Cristian Gonzalez, sr., Shelton; Israel Cruz, jr., W.F. West.

Midfielders: Jeremy Thompson, sr., W.F. West; Simba Osman, sr., Centralia; Alex Hernandez, sr., Centralia; Luis Olivas, sr., Shelton; Jaime Rodrigues-Meraz, jr., Rochester; Luke Grunenfelder, jr., Black Hills.

Defenders: Charles Comisky, sr., W.F. West; Malachi Vuong, fr., Tumwater; Alan Cox, sr., Centralia; Joel Hernandez-Zarraga, sr., Shelton; Brandon Reyes-Ibarra, fr., Rochester.

Goalkeepers: Cayden Page, sr., W.F. West; Josh Madrigal, sr., W.F. West.

Second Team

Forwards: Elmer Torres, jr., Aberdeen; Damian Corona, fr., Centralia; Gavin Cuoio, jr., Tumwater.

Midfielders: Juan Serrano, sr., Aberdeen; Cailen Greiff, jr., Black Hills; Angel Rojas, sr., Centralia; Rafael Mendez, fr., W.F. West; Aiden Villanueva, fr., Rochester; Casey Smith, soph., Shelton.

Defenders: Angel Espinosa, jr., Aberdeen; Justin Cochez, soph., Rochester; Gabriel Burger, fr., W.F. West; Sean Ivy, sr., Rochester; Edvin Matheus-Nicolas, sr., Shelton.

Goalkeeper: Davin McGilvrey, Tumwater.

Honorable Mention (Aberdeen only)

Leo Garcia, jr., midfielder; Chris Garcia, sr., defender.

Aberdeen Team Awards

Varsity Awards

Most Valuable Player: Evan Cone

Offensive MVP: Elmer Torres

Defensive MVPs: Isaiah Johnson, Angel Espinosa

Hustle Award: Marc Avila

Most Improved Player: Javier Lagunas

Team Captains: Isaiah Johnson, Jazir Arenal

Varsity Letter-winners: Isaiah Johnson, Juan Serrano, Jazir Arenal, Jeremy Morales, Ruben Oropeza, Camden Friberg, Chris Garcia, Evan Sanchez, Angel Espinosa, Trino Villar, Marc Avila, Freddy Hernandez, Javier Lagunas, Elmer Torres, Evan Cone, Leo Garcia, Ryker Scott, Tyson Dunlap, Angel Corona, Edgar Ceja, Gibran Garcia.

Managers: Angel Lopez, Dylan Reyes.

Junior Varsity Awards

Most Valuable Player: Trino Villar

Hustle Award: Ethan Parris

Most Improved: David Santiago

C-Team Awards

Most Valuable Player: Oscar Leiva

Hustle Award: Jesus Estrada

Most Improved: Anthony Chavez