The Packers’ late-season surge may be hitting a snag in Week 17.

According to multiple reporters on the Green Bay beat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday with a knee injury he sustained during the victory over Miami on Sunday.

Rodgers did not miss a snap in Sunday’s game, finishing 24-of-38 passing for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also finished with seven carries for 18 yards.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers is still expected to talk to reporters on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his availability.

But left tackle David Bakhtiari is back at practice after his appendectomy. Josh Nijman (shoulder) was also practicing.

Receiver Christian Watson (hip) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) were not practicing.

Green Bay’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.

Aaron Rodgers out of Wednesday practice with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk