Aaron Rodgers reveals one reason why he spurned RFK Jr’s veep offer

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he ultimately chose football over politics when Robert F Kennedy Jr put him on his list of potential vice presidential picks.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Rodgers said that he had “a couple of really nice conversations” with Mr Kennedy but that he “wanted to keep playing”.

“I love Bobby. We had a couple of really nice conversations but there were really two options: it was retire and be his VP or keep playing and I wanted to keep playing,” Rodgers, 40, said in response to a question about how seriously he considered the opportunity.

Mr Kennedy is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Earlier this year, he confirmed that Rodgers was among the top picks of possible running mates. In an interview with Tucker Carlson last week, Rodgers said he’d seriously considered taking him up on it “because I love Bobby”.

“I love this country and I’d love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be,” he added.

Rodgers has been a vocal supporter of Mr Kennedy for several months. The two men share similar views on vaccines and medical mandates – specifically those that were implemented during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the media attention Mr Kennedy and Rodgers amassed about running on the same ticket, Mr Kennedy chose Nicole Shanahan as his vice presidential candidate.

Rodgers will, instead, play a second season for the New York Jets after missing almost the entire first season due to an injury he sustained during his first game.

The NFL quarterback said on Tuesday after the team’s Organized Team Activities (OTA) practice that he’s hopeful he will be able to play his best this season after recovering from the Achilles injury. Rodgers said his “strength”, “movement” and “speed” have improved.

“As you get older in the league, if you do not perform, they’re going to get rid of you or bring in the next guy to take over. It happened in Green Bay, and I’m a few years older than I was back then. I expect to play at a high level, I expect us to be productive and competitive, and all that stuff to take care of itself,” Rodgers said.