Aaron Rodgers’ interception leads to another Eagles touchdown, but Packers answer

The Packers were about to go three-and-out on their first drive. Aaron Rodgers was under pressure from Javon Hargrave, who went straight up the middle untouched, but he escaped and rolled right.

The Packers quarterback threw the ball toward Allen Lazard.

Instead, it bounced off Darius Slay and Josiah Scott caught the ricochet and got both feet in bounds for the pick.

The Eagles needed only three plays to go 29 yards.

Miles Sanders ran it in from 15 yards out, giving Philadelphia a 13-0 lead after Jake Elliott missed the PAT.

Jalen Hurts has three carries for 60 yards; Sanders has five for 32 yards and a touchdown; and Kenneth Gainwell has two carries for 6 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles have 10 runs and three passes.

The Packers, though, quickly answered on their second drive. They went 59 yards in four plays, with AJ Dillon running it in from 20 yards out on his first carry of the night. It has cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-7.

Aaron Jones has three carries for 15 yards.

