Aaron Rodgers expected to participate in offseason without ‘any restrictions’

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to participate in the New York Jets’ offseason training activities (OTAs) later this month without “any restrictions,” his franchise’s coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, per the NFL website.

The four-time MVP ruptured his left Achilles tendon just four snaps into his Jets career in September while making his highly anticipated debut for the team after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers, and spent last season on the sidelines recovering from the injury.

Rodgers underwent surgery that week and, despite Saleh saying at the time that he would be “out for the year,” he made a swifter recovery than anticipated and returned to practice just 11 weeks after suffering the injury.

But the Jets ultimately missed the postseason and the timeline for his rehabilitation shifted and now Rodgers seems to be on track for beginning the 2024 NFL season fully fit, with a full offseason of training under his belt.

The 40-year-old will fully participate in phase three of the OTAs, Saleh said, in which teams can conduct 10 days of 11-on-11 drills without any contact during a four week period.

His return will be “naturally managed,” Saleh added, since phase one and two in the five weeks beforehand involve only strength and conditioning, meetings, individual drills and drills conducted at a walk-through pace.

“I know he’s had a couple prior engagements that he’s taking care of, but he’s here, he’s working,” Saleh said. “I mean, the guy can still sling it. Obviously, he’s still working through his rehab, but no issues on the trajectory on which he’s going.”

Without Rodgers at the helm, the Jets’ offense struggled last season under the direction of third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who was benched mid-game for Tim Boyle in Week 11 against the Bills.

Boyle in turn was cut after he failed to turn things around and the Jets returned to Wilson. They ultimately finished the season on 7-10.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com