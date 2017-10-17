Aaron Judge's base-running blunder leads to confusing replay mess

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is still a rookie. It might be hard to remember that, given that he’ll contend for the American League MVP award, but it’s true. On Tuesday, he proved that even the best first-year players are prone to rookie mistakes.

Judge turned in a blunder for the ages during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. With one out in the fourth inning, Judge got himself involved in an incredibly confusing base-running situation which led to one of the strangest replay stretches of baseball we’ve ever seen.

After leading off the inning with a walk, Judge stood on first base hoping to give the Yankees an early lead. With one out, Gary Sanchez lofted a shallow fly ball to right. Judge was running on the pitch, and had gone past second base as the ball was falling into Josh Reddick’s glove. Upon realizing the ball was going to be caught, Judge charged back toward first to try and beat the throw from Reddick. He was ruled out.

Except he wasn’t out at first. The Yankees asked for a review, and it was determined Judge reached the base before he was tagged. Take a look for yourself.

Overturned. Judge ruled safe … Then out on the appeal. #ALCS pic.twitter.com/tlL0HO1akk — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 17, 2017





Unfortunately for the Yankees, the review backfired. After multiple looks, it became evident that Judge never touched second base on his way back to first to beat the throw. He overran the base initially, and then just skipped it as he ran back to first. Once the review was over, all the Astros had to do was appeal to second base and Judge would be out.

Play resumed, and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers casually stepped off the mound and tossed the ball to second … as Judge furiously charged toward the base. Yeah, for whatever reason, Judge decided to try and run to second during the appeal. It was extremely confusing.