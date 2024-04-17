De’Aaron Fox discusses Kings eliminating the Warriors from postseason; meeting Pelicans on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox talks about the Kings 118-94 win over the Warriors in Tuesday’s Play-In game, the possibility of the Golden State’s dynasty coming to an end, Sacramento’s defensive effort led by Keon Ellis, the big night from Keegan Murray and the confidence heading into Friday’s Play-In game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, who have won five straight games over them this season.

