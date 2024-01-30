9 takeaways from American team Senior Bowl practice day 1

The road to the NFL Draft has started as the Reese’s Senior Bowl is underway in Mobile, Alabama this week. Vikings Wire Managing Editor Tyler Forness has boots on the ground in Hancock-Whitney Stadium, home of the South Alabama Jaguars, giving us a first-hand look at the prospects who hope to live out their dreams as NFL players in April.

For some, it’s a foregone conclusion that they will hear their names called as the draft rolls around. For others, they will have to earn that right. Forness will give us his insights as this week of practice goes along and highlight names that fans of all teams, not just the Minnesota Vikings, should keep their eye on.

With that, we turn our attention to the American Team and nine takeaways from their first practice.

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash impresses

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Louisville’s Jamari Thrash was a player who needed a good Senior Bowl showing to confirm his status as a top-50 prospect.

On day one he did just that.

Thrash fought through physicality and tracked the ball well on his way to being the most consistent receiver for the American team.

Caught the end of this deep touchdown catch from @LouisvilleFB WR Jamari Thrash. This was his second long touchdown catch of 1-on-1s. Good long speed and tracking ability pic.twitter.com/Ze5lFqNn5v — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler throwing dimes...and pennies

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Another player who needed a big Senior Bowl showing was South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

Rattler showed off his arm, throwing with accuracy and confidence…for the most part. He had a bad interception in team drills.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler with a nice connection to Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy. Rattler pulled Flournoy aside before this rep. pic.twitter.com/SqPhIZchPc — Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) January 30, 2024

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey is as advertised

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

One of the most highly-anticipated receivers for Senior Bowl week was Georgia’s Ladd McConkey and he did not disappoint.

McConkey showed great explosion and nuance in his route-running. If you didn’t know much about McConkey before today, you certainly know now.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton struggles mightily

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee’s Joe Milton has all the athletic traits to be an NFL quarterback. He’s got the size, speed and certainly the arm to make an impact at the next level.

On day one, however, he showed the inconsistency and stiffness in the lower half that makes him a risky proposition for any teams interested in drafting him.

Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy with another catch, this time in 7-on-7s from Tennessee QB Joe Milton pic.twitter.com/5OBIu8sMix — Mike Maher (@mikeMaher) January 30, 2024

FSU WR Johnny Wilson may see a position change in his future

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State’s Johnny Wilson looked completely out of place as a wide receiver. As our managing editor put it so eloquently: “He moves like a canoe.”

Wilson may be staring in the face of a position change to tight end in the NFL.

DJ James vs Johnny Wilson pic.twitter.com/27cX6h01OA — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Missouri DL Darius Robinson shines

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri’s Darius Robinson had a great day. Robinson showed off great power and explosion on the way to a phenomenal day one.

Robinson has a chance to make a push for the top 50 with a great week.

South Carolina WR Xavier Legette gets bad QB luck

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Tyler’s Scouting Report

South Carolina’s Xavier Legette consistently got open, winning his reps down the field. He just could not get a good ball thrown to him.

Legette is a receiver who could play himself into the first round with a good performance this week, hopefully he gets better QB luck on day two.

Nehemiah Pritchett with an awesome batted pass here on Xavier Legette. Ball was underthrown. pic.twitter.com/nR1t4NOV3N — Cardiac Cats (@cardiacatsbrand) January 30, 2024

Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton dominates

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton became the talk of the town with his measurables (6’7″, 328 lbs, 10″ hands, 34.28″ arms, 82.38″ wingspan) and came in on day one of practice and impressed immediately.

Guyton played like an absolute stud, showing impressive strength and leverage use as he dominated would-be defenders.

Lot of eyes on 6’7, 328lb OT Tyler Guyton here – has been fiery in drills today pic.twitter.com/0CoVAJq4tJ — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 30, 2024

The Real Forno Show

