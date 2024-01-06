Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

Height-6000

Weight-185 lbs

Fifth-year senior

3-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 158 targets, 119 receptions, 1,692 yards, 14.2 YPR, 14 touchdowns, 12 rushes, 216 yards, 4 touchdown

Games watched: Auburn 2023, Florida 2023, Alabama 2023

Strengths

McConkey looks like a slot receiver but plays much differently

He does a good job with nuance in his route running. Understands leverage well and waits for the defender to turn their hips to make his break, creating extra separation.

Displays quick feet off the line of scrimmage. Knows how to release to avoid contact and get into his route right away.

Very willing and skilled enough blocker on the outside, especially when you consider his frame.

When you look at McConkey, you might not expect an explosive player, but he is one. This start-and-stop ability is really impressive.

When the ball is in the air, McConkey does a really nice job tracking it. Sees it in the air and gets under it with ease.

Weaknesses

McConkey’s frame isn’t ideal. He is rather slight weighing only 185 lbs and he looks thin. There is definitely room to add more muscle to his frame.

He does a good job exploding out of the blocks and using his speed but McConkey doesn’t vary his tempo much in his route running and it can limit his separation abilities.

Breaks in and out of routes aren’t the most fluid. Doesn’t explode out out breaks.

Contested catches are mostly an unknown with McConkey. He’s only had 19 contested catch targets with 10 receptions.

Overview

Hands 8.1/10 Release 8.6/10 Route Running 13.1/15 Separation 13.3/15 Contested Catches 7.4/10 Tracking 8.3/10 Body Control 8.0/10 YAC Ability 8.0/10 Agility 8.3/10 Grade 83.1/100 Second Round

McConkey is a really talented football player that was in an offense didn’t utilize him much in the passing game. If he would have played at an Ohio State or Washington, you would know a lot more about his prowess as a receiver.

Some may want him to play in the slot, but he spent just 29.6% of his snaps in the slot. He can be a versatile weapon for you in just about any offense.

