8 things we learned from the Seahawks’ first unofficial depth chart of 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 season ahead of Thursday night’s preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

While it’s only an unofficial depth chart, it’s still illuminating regarding their plans. Here are eight things we learned from Seattle’s first depth chart of the year.

Some analysts believe Seattle put together the best undrafted free agent class in the NFL this year by a mile. Mostly that was thanks to their awesome crop of UDFAs at the wide receiver position. Now it looks like two of them will be second-stringers behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Matt Landers and training camp darling Jake Bobo are listed as 5-6 at wide receiver behind the top three and Dee Eskridge, who will be suspended the first six games of the season and may be on his way out.

DeeJay Dallas is No. 2 at running back

We were expecting second-round draft pick Zach Charbonnet to be listed as the No. 2 running back behind starter Ken Walker. However, it’s the fourth-year veteran DeeJay Dallas who has taken over the primary understudy spot that used to belong to Walker behind Rashaad Penny – now with the Eagles.

In our first depth chart projection for the 2023 season, we predicted that Boye Mafe would wind up starting opposite Uchenna Nwosu. It’s unofficially official now, as Mafe is listed ahead of Darrell Taylor on the depth chart. Pete Carroll has told reporters Mafe is probably the most improved player on the team from last year.

3 rookie DL are primary backups

The Seahawks seem to be planning to start only veterans up front, with a three-man inside look of Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Mario Edwards Jr. However, three rookies are all listed as primary backups behind starters. Derick Hall is next up behind Uchenna Nwosu at OLB, Cameron Young is first up after Jarran Reed at NT and Mike Morris is backing up Jones at DE.

Devin Bush starting next to Bobby Wagner

As expected, Devin Bush is listed as the other starting inside linebacker next to Bobby Wagner. With Tanner Muse and Cody Barton both leaving for other teams and Jordyn Brooks still recovering from his ACL tear, Bush was the most-logical option to pair with Wagner – at least until Brooks is back.

Mike Jackson, Riq Woolen still outside CBs

At training camp the arrangement at the boundary cornerback positions has been Tre Brown starting on the left side and Mike Jackson on the right. However, on this new depth chart it looks the same as when last season ended, with Jackson at LCB and Riq Woolen on the right side. Time will tell if this is a feint or if the team wants to keep the same arrangement from 2022.

Coby Bryant splitting time at safety, slot

One of the more interesting developments of training camp has been how Pete Carroll is mixing and matching his defensive backs at different positions. Second-year Coby Bryant is among those splitting their time at two different spots. Last year he played the slot exclusively and will continue to in 2023 but Seattle officially has him listed as a safety.

DeeJay Dallas is top KR and PR again

The Seahawks had a good thing going last year on kickoffs with Godwin Igwebuike. However, they allowed him to walk in free agency and he recently signed with the Falcons. Now DeeJay Dallas is once again at the top of the depth chart at both punt returner and kick returner.

