8 standouts from Packers’ 17-0 win over Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hadn’t been shut out in 149 career starts, and the Seahawks hadn’t been shut out since the 2011 season. Both of those streaks came to an end thanks to another championship-level defensive performance by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

It wasn’t exactly a warm welcome both figuratively and literally for Wilson. Wilson made his first start in four weeks, and he did it at a snowy Lambeau Field, a venue where he hasn’t had much success in his last three visits.

The Packers didn’t play particularly well on offense, but it didn’t matter as 17 points were enough to secure the win. This game could have been uglier if not for a Green Bay missed field goal and a rare red-zone interception by Aaron Rodgers. They also turned the ball over on downs after driving the ball into Seattle’s territory.

However, it didn’t matter how many points were left out there when the defense is consistently getting pressure and picking off Wilson multiple times. Every week, this Joe Barry-led defense continues to impress, and some key players from his group headline this week’s list of standouts.

Timing wasn’t an issue this week with Rodgers back in the lineup. He and Adams wasted no time picking up where they left off as Adams finished with 7 receptions for 78 yards to lead all receivers. Adams seemingly always put together strong performances against the Seahawks, and today was no different.

OLB Whitney Mercilus

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

A nice power rush by Mercilus in the first quarter helped him secure his first sack as a Packer. Mercilus has played in four games since his release from the Houston Texans, filling in as an effective rotational pass rusher for Green Bay. At 31 years of age, he has made a handful of pressures since joining the Packers, but it finally paid off with his fourth sack of the season and 58th sack of his career. Unfortunately, Mercilus suffered a bicep injury during the third quarter and could not finish the game.

OLB Rashan Gary

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Another sack for Gary brings his season total to 5.5, marking a new career-high for the12th overall pick in 2019. Gary was on the receiving end of a coverage sack after the pocket collapsed around Wilson. Over the last month, Gary has been an absolute nuisance for opposing quarterbacks. When he isn’t getting sacks, he is racking up pressures and disrupting the flow of the offense. Gary exited the game in the fourth with an elbow injury that is hopefully not as serious as it looked. The CBS broadcast refused to show a replay due to its gruesomeness.

OLB Preston Smith

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Wilson was sacked three times, with the last one coming from Smith. He hadn’t recorded a sack since Week 5, but he was there in containment when Wilson tried to break from the pocket on the final drive. The sack resulted in a 14-yard loss for the Seahawks offense and basically ended the game. The Packers may need more of a pass rush presence from Smith if both Mercilus and Gary have to miss time.

CB Kevin King

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

For whatever reason, King has been trying really hard not to intercept passes this year. He should have had one last week off Patrick Mahomes but dropped a pass that hit him right in the chest. This week, Wilson threw one up for grabs in the end zone, and King happened to be in the right spot. It was ruled an interception even though King dropped the ball on his way to the ground. Overall, King has had two solid performances in back-to-back weeks and appears to be playing with a ton of confidence.

CB Eric Stokes

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It was another nice day for the rookie, who was rarely targeted in coverage. Stokes spent most of his day covering Tyler Lockett, but the speedy deep threat made just two catches for 23 yards. Stokes’ speed was on full display at the end of the first half when Wilson threw the ball to Lockett deep down the field. However, Stokes was stride for stride with the receiver as the ball fell incomplete. He would later make a nice play on the ball when Wilson was looking for Lockett working back toward the ball near the sideline. Stokes batted the ball down to the ground for his team-leading ninth pass defense of the season.

S Adrian Amos

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

If Seattle had any life in the final quarter, it was quickly squashed by Amos. Sneaky coverage on the backend by Amos trapped Wilson into his second interception of the game. Wilson thought he had Lockett deep in the end zone but didn’t notice Amos retreating late. It was an easy catch for Amos, who was in the perfect position to make the grab. He also finished with four tackles and tied his career-high with three pass defenses.

WR Davante Adams

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

RB A.J. Dillon

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

This is the time of year where the Packers need to start relying more on Dillon. With snow flurries in the area, the punishing running back carried the ball 21 times for 66 yards. It wasn’t necessarily a great performance on the ground, however, it’s the fourth time in five weeks that Green Bay’s backup RB has totaled at least 45 yards rushing. When Aaron Jones hobbled off the field with a banged-up knee in the third quarter, Dillon capped off a 62-yard drive by barreling over All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner for a 3-yard score. Dillon would later add another touchdown to his stat line, but he delivered the highlight of the night earlier in the same drive. Dillon caught a short pass from Rodgers out of the backfield and made a couple of defenders miss for a 50-yard gain. Now up to 16 receptions in 2021, Dillon continues to show he’s more dynamic than originally thought.

