7 waiver wire targets in fantasy football for Week 13

Kevin Hickey and John Alfieri
·3 min read

Some fantasy football managers may be starting the playoffs this week and if so, congratulations! Others may not be so lucky. As the fight for a league title continues, it’s imperative to make last chance moves to bolster your roster.

The player that could put your team over the top this week could be available on the waiver wire, and maybe scooping him up before your opponent has the chance is part of your strategy. Still, there is a lot of value out there.

Here are seven waiver wire targets for Week 13:

Probably rostered but worth a look

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

  • Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

  • Giants RB Wayne Gallman

  • Packers RB Jamaal Williams

  • Saints RB Latavius Murray

  • Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

20.4% rostered (ESPN) Tua Tagovailoa is still dealing with a thumb injury and there's a chance he misses the Week 13 game against the Bengals. If that's the case, plug Fitzpatrick right into your lineup if you're thin at quarterback. He picked up right where he left off in Week 12, cruising to a solid finish against the Jets.

RB Frank Gore, New York Jets

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

18.9% rostered (ESPN) The ageless wonder is still running strong in Year 16. With an injury to La’Mical Perine, Gore saw an increased workload on Sunday against Miami. He finished with 74 yards on the ground as well as three catches. Look for Gore to get a majority of the carries in New York as the season comes to a close.

RB Devontae Booker, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5.3% rostered (ESPN) With the ankle injury to Josh Jacobs, Oakland’s backfield could be led by Booker as the Raiders make a playoff push. He has had a lackluster season but did put up 81 yards and two touchdowns three weeks ago against Denver. Booker is a top waiver wire add this week, especially if Jacobs is set to miss significant time. He might even be worth a stash for those who have Jacobs even if the latter plays this week.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

58.6% rostered (ESPN) After not recording a single catch in Week 12, Slayton may be more available on the waiver wire. After just receiving two targets and Daniel Jones getting injured, the Giants will have to rely on Slayton’s big-play ability to move the ball down the field. With a division title on the table, look for him to get more involved as the Giants take on a shaky Seahawks secondary.

TE Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

6.0% rostered (ESPN) After finding the endzone in back-to-back weeks, Burton is emerging as a primary red-zone target for Philip Rivers. His ability to get up over defenders makes him difficult to cover in short-yardage situations. Burton’s role with the Colts is set to increase as Indy’s offense can become inconsistent at times.

RB Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

36.3% rostered Todd Gurley’s absence in Week 12 was not an inhibitor for the Falcons’ offense as they scored 43 points in a win against the Raiders. Hill contributed 55 yards on the ground and even though Ito Smith got the touchdown, Hill was still very involved in the offense. This could be a spot for Smith as well given he saw four targets in the passing game. If Gurley returns, though, most of this is moot.

RB Jordan Wilkins, Indianapolis Colts

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

30% rostered (ESPN) Jonathan Taylor is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means his Week 13 status is in question. As the Colts travel to Houston, they will look to run the ball as the Texans have the worst run defense in the league. While Nyheim Hines seems to be the hot-hand going forward, Wilkins still gets a good amount of carries which could lead to a lot of production against Houston if Taylor is out.

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 