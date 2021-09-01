7 recently cut players the Steelers should consider

Now that all 32 NFL teams have made their final cuts and have their rosters trimmed down to 53 players, we can talk additions. Dozens and dozens of viable NFL prospects out there and teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers with holes in their roster need to pay attention. The two main positions of need for the Steelers heading into the regular season are interior offensive line and cornerback. Here are seven recently cut guys to consider.

CB Mike Ford

Junfu Han

Ford is a natural slot cornerback and physical run defender in the mold of Mike Hilton.

C Jimmy Morrissey

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers fans will know Morrissey from his time at Pitt and know he is a mauler in the middle of the offensive line.

CB Jimmy Moreland

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Moreland was waived with an injury designation but it isn't expected to keep him out all season.

G Brett Heggie

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Heggie was great in the Florida offensive scheme and has starting experience at guard and center.

CB Thomas Graham

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Graham fell to the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft after opting out of the 2020 season but seemed to be ready to contribute for the Bears this season prior to being cut.

G Tommy Kraemer

Junfu Han

Another nice option for a backup guard spot is Kraemer who was an undrafted free agent for the Detroit Lions after a stellar career at Notre Dame.

CB Rachad Wildgoose

Jamie Germano

Rachad Wildgoose opted to skip his senior season at Wisconsin after tearing his ACL the year before. The Buffalo Bills used a sixth-round pick on Wildgoose and could be a solid rotational cornerback.

1

1