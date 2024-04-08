62nd and 61st District baseball roundup: Raiders hope for a bounce-back

Apr. 8—Editor's Note: The Daily Independent has decreased its coverage area. A number of schools in the 15th and 16th Region will only be recognized in our previews and All-Area team consideration. East Carter and West Carter remain in the newspaper's designated area.

East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer has multiple players on his roster who know about success on different playing fields across campus.

The Raiders advanced to the 16th Region finals last season and are quickly finding their baseball legs again after a bountiful season on the basketball court.

"We had 10 basketball players and we only had about a week with them before the season started," Shearer said. "Seven were starters. All those guys do work on their own but that's not the same. We're hoping after spring break we can get back here and we'll be ready to go. We will see what we have and be ready in early April."

Most of his roundball guys have spent years in his program as Shearer enjoys his 20th season in Grayson.

"It's big for our younger guys to have that leadership," Shearer said. "These guys are really taking ownership this year. They're cutting grass in the field and putting lines down before games. They kind of just made it their own through fieldwork and fundraising and everything we do in our program. It's made our job as coaches a lot easier. We have 11 seniors and they're very focused."

Shearer said East Carter cultivates his pitching rotation in March. It remains deep and the skipper has many players he can bring in during tense moments. Andrew Tomolonis remains the ace for the Raiders.

"The key is finding pitching depth," "Shearer said. We have a couple of guys at the top. The No. 1 starter for us is Andrew. We have four to five guys that step in and give us meaningful innings. It really helps."

"Andrew helps the younger guys," he added. "If he sees something that we don't see, he corrects things and he gives them advice and tips. We are confident when he is on the mound. It makes our defense relax a bit and get a little bit more comfortable. He's won around 30 games in high school and having him on the mound is big for our program."

Jaxon Barker returns behind the plate as catcher. Seniors Ty and Tate Scott control the middle of the infield at second and shortstop. Gavin Sexton can play multiple spots. Cody Salmons is a new addition to the infield at first base.

Blake Hall, Evan Goodman and Levi Hutchinson resume their usual outfield spots.

West Carter

Third-year coach Dustin Allgood said his team is working hard but remains focused on finding timely hits in key moments.

The Comets will see more field time after spring break and begin with district seeding games this week against Morgan County.

West Carter leans on its senior leaders as its younger players gain more experience.

"A lot of the kids look up to Corey (Hedge)," Allgood said. "He's got a good personality in general. I think Jake (Carter) is looked up to (by his teammates).

"I harp on the older guys all the time," he added. "They are a reflection of you. You don't realize how much they watch you, even the middle school kids. They watch you and how you act."

Carter (3.09 ERA, 16 strikeouts) and Hedge (1.17 ERA, 13 strikeouts) guide the pitching staff as well. The hurlers play a greater role until the offense can find a rhythm.

"We've thrown the ball pretty good," Allgood said. "We are throwing strikes and keeping the ball out of the dirt. Defense has struggled this year but they trust the guys behind them. It still makes it hard to trust the defense when they aren't playing as well. We still have to throw strikes."

Kale Beck and Hedge will do the majority of the catching. Landen Waggoner opened the season at first base but has been derailed by injury. Tabor Tackett has assumed the bag. Griffin Rayburn is at second and Carter and Back have occupied shortstop. Tyler Stinson plays the hot corner at third.

Brody Boggs, Silas Clark and Kade Hollingsworth. Allgood said the younger hitters are adjusting to varsity pitching.

Boggs leads the team in hitting through spring break with a .526 average. Carter (.500) and Hedge (.412) make an impact at the plate. Back has eight RBIs early in the season. Tackett is hitting .357.

Morgan County

Two of the top Cougars' hitters return this season. Parker Trussy opens the year hitting .385 and has scored seven runs.

Cole Adams (.381) has knocked in seven runs as of April 4. The freshman has a low 2.19 ERA on the mound and has recorded 25 strikeouts. Grayson Hampton currently holds a 3.23 ERA and added 15 punchouts.

61st District

Bath County

Bath County finished with a .500 record in 2023 but the Wildcats are well on their way to improving that mark after winning 11 consecutive games to open their new season.

Jayce Smith has posted a .457 average with 12 doubles. Brock Donahew and Colton Carpenter hold 3-1 records on the hill as of April 4. Carpenter has a 2.17 ERA and Donahew sports a 3.16 mark. Bath County has had 10 different starting pitchers this year.

Fleming County

The Panthers have made three consecutive trips to the 16th Region Tournament and want to continue that trend in 2024.

Dylan Doyle tallied a .531 batting average early in the season and has 12 RBIs. Morgan Arnett adds a successful .500 average.

Menifee County

The Wildcats have not started the season well. Menifee County has a 0-7 record as of April 4 and has been outscored 131-0.

Rowan County

The Vikings have been at the top of the 61st District for nearly a decade. Rowan County collected its ninth straight title last spring and fell to eventual region champ, Raceland, by a run in the region semifinal.

The Vikings won their first 13 games this year and have already won three one-run games into early April. The team holds a .401 average and seven players hold a .300 average or better.

Chance Furnish (.561, 20 RBIs, eight extra-base hits) and Hayden Mains (.477, 16 RBIs, six triples) lead Rowan County at the plate.

Colby Wilburn and Mains both boast a .000 ERA in five combined starts. Jayson Ingles has 25 strikeouts and Kevin Lambert has tallied 21 in five appearances.

62nd and 61st District Baseball Capsules

EAST CARTER

Coach: Jeremiah Shearer (20th season)

2023 Record: 28-6

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final

WEST CARTER

Coach: Dustin Allgood (third season)

2023 Record: 9-14

Where season ended: 62nd District semifinals

MORGAN COUNTY

Coach: Shawn Conley (second season)

2023 Record: 14-19

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals

61st DISTRICT

BATH COUNTY

Coach: Patrick Armitage (ninth season)

2023 Record: 18-18

Where season ended: 61st District semifinals

FLEMING COUNTY

Coach: Zach McRoberts (third season)

2023 Record: 12-21

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals

MENIFEE COUNTY

Coach: Stephen Brewer (second season)

2023 Record: 7-21

Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals

ROWAN COUNTY

Coach: Scott Collins (seventh season)

2023 Record: 24-11

Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals

