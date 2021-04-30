6 things Patriots fans should know about QB Mac Jones

The New England Patriots selected Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. In the process, they ushered in a new era of quarterback play, as New England looks to find stability at the position.

Coming off a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jones is certainly riding a wave of success. After an accomplished career for the Crimson Tide, Jones looks to make his mark for an organization that has had a fair amount of success in their own right.

With that in mind, We take a look at six things you need to know about the newest member of the New England Patriots.

Mac Jones had an interesting journey to the starting job

Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Jones originally committed to play football at the University of Kentucky. However, he received a scholarship from Alabama and committed there instead. He redshirted his freshman season in 2017. He served as a holder for the Alabama special teams unit for a few seasons, before getting his first action as a starter in 2019.

A career year in 2020

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Jones had his best season in 2020. He threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His best game of the season came against Florida in the SEC Championship Game. In that contest, he threw for 418 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. Another notable game he had was against Auburn. He went to 18-of-25 throwing for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He had six games with at least four touchdowns, and seven games with zero interceptions. He had a lot of talent around him, and the numbers to match. We will see how that translates in New England.

Jones has been able to shine in big moments

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has been able to shine in big moments. Starting in 2019, he played in the Citrus Bowl when Alabama took on Michigan. With Tua Tagovalioa injured, Jones was able to put on a show. He went 16-of-25 on the afternoon, throwing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. An 85-yard pass was his longest of the afternoon. In 2020, the trend of shining in big moments continued. He was able to throw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in the Iron Bowl against Auburn, a game that the Crimson Tide ran away with, 42-13. That was merely his warm-up to what he would put forth in the Rose Bowl and National Championship Games. He put up some big-time numbers throwing for 297 yards and four touchdowns against Notre Dame, while throwing for 264 yards and five touchdowns against Ohio State in the National Championship Game. He was able to get the job done when it mattered most.

Story continues

Jones has red zone proficiency

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was incredibly efficient in the red zone in the 2020 season. this is certainly a welcome trend, given the fact that the Patriots struggled in this area last season. He had 20 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone in the 2020 campaign. With bruising backs like Damien Harris and Sony Michel, as well as the likes of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Jones could have similar success for the Patriots. New England now has weapons that will be able to get the job done in the red zone. https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1387953793552326660

Jones wanted to be a Patriot

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and Jones seemed like a match from the beginning. The Patriots did their homework on Jones often throughout the pre-draft process. Thursday, Jones indicated that he wanted to go to the Patriots all along. With the close relationship that Bill Belichick and Nick Saban have, this seemed like a very intriguing match up to say the least. Now, Jones has a chance to become the next star quarterback for the Patriots. https://twitter.com/McKennAnalysis/status/1387966246780653573

He does not go by his first name

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Mac is short for MaCorkle, his middle name. His first name is Michael.

1

1