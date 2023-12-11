With 6 Tennessee football defensive backs in transfer portal, who plays in Citrus Bowl?

Six Tennessee defensive backs are expected to be in the transfer portal, drastically altering the Vols secondary for the Citrus Bowl and next season.

Five defensive backs are already in the portal: Starting cornerback Doneiko Slaughter, cornerback Warren Burrell, versatile defensive back Brandon Turnage, cornerback De’Shawn Rucker and safety Jack Luttrell.

Starting nickelback Tamarion McDonald intends to enter the portal, Knox News has learned.

Those six defensive backs combined to play 185 games with 69 starts in their UT careers.

Slaughter and McDonald are the most impactful departures. They were starters this season and likely would’ve factored into the 2024 season if they returned to UT.

Burrell, who has already committed to Georgia Tech, and Turnage were in the primary rotation this season. But it’s unlikely they would’ve held those spots if they returned next season.

But that means inexperienced defensive backs will be in the lineup when No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida.

Also, starting defensive end Tyler Baron and reserve offensive linemen Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper have entered the transfer portal.

Freshmen will get their chance in Citrus Bowl

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, safety Wesley Walker and safety Jaylen McCollough are still on the roster as starters.

Jeudy-Lally and Walker have one season of eligibility remaining because of a COVID-exempt year. McCollough has exhausted his eligibility, so the Citrus Bowl will be his final college game.

The next generation of Vols defensive backs will get their chance against Iowa.

Freshman Rickey Gibson, a former four-star prospect, is in line to start at cornerback in Slaughter’s spot. Sophomore Jourdan Thomas likely would replace McDonald at nickelback.

Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) and Tennessee defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) are seen on the field during a game between Tennessee and Missouri in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Sophomore Andre Turrentine could see increased snaps at safety.

Freshmen Jordan Matthews and Cristian Conyers could play at cornerback, and freshman John Slaughter might be an option at safety. But they spent most of this season on the sideline.

VOLS COVID SENIIOR TRACKER Which Tennessee seniors return in 2024 for one more season?

Conyers and Slaughter played on special teams, but they got four snaps each on defense. Matthews, a former four-star prospect, played only three snaps on defense and will receive a redshirt. But his redshirt status will not be affected by playing in the Citrus Bowl.

UT can still add defensive backs in the portal, which closes Jan. 2. But it appears the Citrus Bowl will provide a preview of the 2024 secondary for the Vols.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: With 6 Tennessee football DBs in transfer portal, who plays in Citrus Bowl?