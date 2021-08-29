6 stars of the Green Bay Packers preseason in 2021

The Green Bay Packers didn’t win a preseason game this year, but the lack of a victory was as much a result of coach Matt LaFleur sitting 30 or more players in all three games than anything another factor.

Extended opportunities for young players allowed for a few individuals to step up and shine in a live-game environment.

Here are the standouts of the Packers’ three preseason games in 2021:

OL Royce Newman

Newman, a fourth-round pick from Ole Miss, is the likely starter at right guard to start the regular season after a terrific preseason. He played 82 snaps, all at right guard, and earned elite run-blocking grades at Pro Football Focus. He also didn't give up a pressure over 42 pass-blocking opportunities. How good was Newman? Through Saturday's games, he is the highest-graded among all NFL offensive linemen in the preseason. Did the Packers discover another mid-round steal for the offensive line?

WR Malik Taylor

Taylor was one of the most productive and efficient receivers in the NFL during the preseason and is now a near-lock to be the Packers' No. 6 receiver. He caught 14 of 16 targets (87.5 percent) for 185 yards, averaged almost 2.5 yards per route run, hauled in five contested catches and created 11 first downs, according to PFF. He played some in the slot but mostly out wide. Three of his catches were on passes thrown over 20 yards, and all three were contested catches. Taylor produced elite receiving grades (90.0 or above) at every level (short, intermediate and deep). He didn't just produce against backups, either. On Saturday, he beat Pro Bowler Tre'Davious White for a first-down catch.

DL Jack Heflin

Lovingly called a "trash can full of dirt" by one anonymous scout before the draft, Heflin – an undrafted rookie from Iowa – showed up in all three preseason games for the Packers defensive line. He lived up to the scout's description against the run, proving to be dense and hard to move at the point of attack. He was also full of energy chasing down run plays and screens. And most importantly, he flashed pass-rushing potential. Heflin led the Packers with six total pressures and four quarterback hits, per PFF. He made a strong case to be on the 53-man roster.

RB Kylin Hill

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) runs for a touchdown during their preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The Houston Texans beat the Green Bay Packers 26-7.

Hill, a seventh-round pick, proved to be electric with the ball in his hands during the preseason. He forced six missed tackles as a runner and one more as a receiver, per PFF. The rookie scored touchdowns in each of the first two preseason games; the first on a well-executed screen pass, and the second when he made the unblocked defender miss at the line of scrimmage. Hill's three-down ability was on full display as a receiver and in pass protection, too. His 23 touches created 104 total yards and two scores. Hill is locked in as the No. 3 running back, and it won't be surprising if he gets touches during the regular season.

LT Yosh Nijman

Everything is starting to click for Nijman to begin Year 3 in Green Bay. He played 138 snaps at left tackle and 19 more at right tackle over the three preseason games. Despite giving up two big pressures (one created a strip-sack of Jordan Love vs. Houston, the other nearly created an interception vs. Buffalo), Nijman was solid on his 86 other pass-blocking snaps. And he received excellent grades from PFF for his work in the run game. Always big and athletic, Nijman looked so much more confident in his movements this summer. Do the Packers think he's ready to be the swing tackle? Considering the dearth of talent at offensive tackle in the NFL, it's exceedingly hard to see the Packers risking Nijman on waivers. He should make the 53.

S Henry Black

No defensive player was more consistent than Black, who delivered 12 tackles without a miss over 98 total snaps. He was solid playing downhill against the run and making stops in the open field against short to intermediate completions. His strong tackling stood out on a defense that struggled to get people to the ground consistently this preseason. Black was also the team's highest-graded special teams player, and he led the team with two special teams stops. It appears he'll be the new Will Redmond, serving as the No. 3 safety and special teams ace.

