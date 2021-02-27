6 reasons why J.J. Watt could join the Cardinals

Free agent defensive end J.J. Watt continues to mull over the decision for his next NFL team following his release from the Houston Texans, where he spent 10 seasons. As many as a dozen teams are reportedly interested in his services and he has reportedly been offered as much as $15-16 million per year to join a team.

While it is not publicly known whether or not the Arizona Cardinals are among the teams in the running for Watt’s services, general manager Steve Keim would not deny potential interest and even said they would “take a swing” if an opportunity arose like that.

The Cardinals have some things to offer that might sway him to sign in Arizona. What are they?





Defensive familiarity

Watt was coached by Wade Phillips when he entered the league in 2011. Vance Joseph, the Cardinals' defensive coordinator, was a position coach for Houston when Watt began his career. Joseph runs a Wade Phillips-style defense. It would be familiar to Watt, who could just come in and produce.

Other defensive stars

He would join Chandler Jones and Budda Baker. Byron Murphy, Isaiah Simmons and Jalen Thompson are up-and-coming studs.

He wouldn't likely get double-teamed as much in AZ

The Cardinals would have Watt, Chandler Jones and Jordan Phillips all on the defensive front. Watt has had 20 sacks twice. Ones had 19 in 2019. Phillips had 9.5 in 2019. There is no way an offense could double team one guy and not get burned by another.

The Cardinals have a young star QB

Murray is a quarterback that other players will want to join. He is poised for a huge 2021.

Players love Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff hasn't led the Cardinals to the playoffs yet but he has won over his players. He does not criticize them publicly. He is not too tough on them in practice. He keeps things low key. Players enjoy playing for him and they respect him.

Arizona has Culvers!

https://twitter.com/JJWatt/status/36115431710269440 Sure, that was 2011 when he was entering the NFL draft, but it still applies.

