6 players Jets should consider on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets bolstered their offensive line by selecting Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu with the 11th pick in the draft on Thursday night. However, they still have plenty of outstanding needs heading into day two. New York only has one selection scheduled for Friday night -- a third-rounder at 72.

Here are their main remaining needs and potential selections at each spot...

Wide Receiver

Having not taken a pass-catcher with their first pick, as they were widely expected to, the Jets will now presumably turn their attention to addressing that need on day two instead.

USC’s Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, has good size and a similar skill set to recent free agent addition Mike Williams. If the Jets draft, Rice he can learn from Williams, fill in for him as he rehabs his knee injury, and potentially take over from him as a starter by next year.

Of course, they could go in another direction or perhaps end up making more than one pick on Friday, since they added some draft capital by trading back one slot in the first round -- perhaps facilitating further trades. So let’s consider the other positions that could be in the mix.

Running Back

Most probably wouldn’t consider the running back position to be one the Jets might spend a high pick on, although it’s worth remembering that reports from last year’s draft suggested that the team was showing interest in selecting Jahmyr Gibbs with the 15th overall pick.

That was when Breece Hall was still making his way back from a serious injury, but you can’t rule out the Jets adding a second top-level back to the mix if they feel he’s the best player available.

This isn’t widely regarded as a strong running back class and most of the top prospects will likely still be available when the Jets pick at 72. Could FSU’s Trey Benson, who has sub-4.4 speed and racked up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of the past two seasons be a consideration here?

Safety

The Jets re-signed both Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark, and one of the two could potentially start alongside Tony Adams this season. They might even operate a three-man rotation back there.

Looking further ahead, though, the Jets would be wise to add someone with the potential to be a future starter. Utah’s Cole Bishop is an excellent athlete with good range and a high football IQ who could be a good day two option. Whether the Jets target this position may depend how high they are on last year’s draft pick Jarrick Bernard-Converse’s future.

Linebacker

The Jets are fairly settled at the linebacker position with Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley providing them with one of the most reliable duos in the league. However, they may be seeking someone who can compete for a role as the third linebacker in base packages with Jamien Sherwood, with a view toward taking on a bigger role down the road or filling in if there’s an injury.

Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace could be a good option if he falls. He’s productive and athletic but needs coaching up in terms of his play recognition. Wallace, who had 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks last year, has the added benefit of being someone who could contribute well on special teams as he develops.

Defensive Tackle

The Jets have shored up their interior depth but perhaps lack someone who can develop into a true impact player to pair with Quinnen Williams. That could be something they are looking for on day two.

Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus is the kind of player who might make sense here. He is an undersized interior disruptor who racked up a career-high five sacks last season. Dorlus showcased his athletic ability by running a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash at 283 pounds.

Guard

More offensive line depth on the inside could be useful for a Jets team that suffered a series of injury issues during the 2023 campaign.

UConn's Christian Haynes is an excellent athlete with good size who could provide solid depth off the bench and potentially take over from John Simpson as a starting option in a year or two. He gave up just one sack over the past two seasons. Haynes could be one of the better options available on day two.