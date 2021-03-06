6 of the Jets’ biggest needs in free agency

Much like the New Jersey Turnpike, the Jets’ roster is littered with holes. But Joe Douglas has the resources to change that with free agency nearing.

New York enters free agency with just over $77 million to spend — the second-highest total in the NFL, according to Over The Cap. Douglas prefers to build through the draft and spending big in free agency doesn’t always equate to wins, but with a deep crop of talent set to hit the open market, now is the time for Douglas to open up his wallet and spend some money in an effort to get the Jets back to the top of the AFC East.

Which positions of need should Douglas emphasize upgrading once free agency kicks off? Here are six that could use an influx of talent.

Running Back

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are unlikely to spend big money on a running back with quality options already in-house and other needs to address, which likely eliminates any potential pursuit of Packers star Aaron Jones. That's not the end of the world for New York, as there is a bevy of quality tailbacks set to hit the open market. From Jamaal Williams to Phillip Lindsay and maybe Kenyan Drake if the price is right, Douglas will have his pick of running backs in free agency. Scheme fit will determine who New York opts to pursue, as Mike LaFleur would likely prefer to add a player he could build his west coast offense around. Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine are solid players, but both are unproven as it stands right now. The Jets would benefit greatly from adding a veteran into the mix in free agency.

Wide Receiver

James Gilbert-Getty Images

Denzel Mims has the makings of a future star and Jamison Crowder is consistently working out of the slot, but whoever the Jets’ quarterback is next season is going to need a lot more than two weapons to work with in order to be successful. Adding a No. 1 wide receiver is pertinent, as is beefing up the depth at the position in the event of a rash of injuries. Last offseason’s free agent wide receiver class was thin, but that is far from the case this offseason. Allen Robinson headlines the group, while JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis and Will Fuller V are all top-end weapons the Jets would benefit from signing. Robinson's social media activity indicates he has an interest in joining the Jets, but even if he winds up going elsewhere, New York won't be left out in the cold when it comes to upgrading at wide receiver. Expect this to be the position Douglas spends big on.

Interior Offensive Line

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Douglas tried to upgrade the Jets' interior offensive line last offseason, but things didn't quite go as planned. Connor McGovern and Greg Van Roten struggled at their respective positions, while Alex Lewis' season ended in turmoil. New York will likely address the need once again this offseason. This time around, Douglas will have some better options to choose from. Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney are both top-tier guards set to hit free agency, while Corey Linsley and Ben Garland, who is more than familiar with LaFleur's offense, are options to replace McGovern at center. The Jets can't afford to strike out on their offensive line signings for a second straight offseason. Douglas would be wise to go after one or two of the elite interior offensive linemen available on the open market.

EDGE

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was more of the same for the Jets' non-existent pass rush, an issue that has plagued the franchise since the days of John Abraham. Douglas has the opportunity to bring an end to New York's pass rush woes this offseason, though, as some big names will be available for the taking in free agency. Shaquil Barrett is the prize of this year's free agent pass rusher class, while Bud Dupree, Leonard Floyd and Haason Reddick are also intriguing options. Even if Barrett winds up back with the Buccaneers or seeking money out of New York's range, the Jets need to do something to upgrade their pass rush. That shouldn't be much of an issue considering the depth of talent set to be available in free agency.

Cornerback

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Between the inexperience New York boasts at the position and ineffective play throughout last season, cornerback is a glaring need the Jets have to address this offseason. This offseason’s free agent cornerback class isn’t exactly loaded, but there is enough talent available for the taking for Douglas to significantly upgrade the unit. Troy Hill was solid playing opposite Jalen Ramsey for the Rams last season and is a strong option to upgrade New York's secondary. Desmond King II, William Jackson III, Richard Sherman and K'Waun Williams are all viable targets as well. It's going to take more than just free agency to fix the Jets' cornerback room, but signing one or two players at the position would certainly be a major step in the right direction.

Safety

Syndication: The Record

Re-signing Marcus Maye should be the Jets’ top priority this offseason. Even if New York doesn’t agree to an extension with Maye before the beginning of free agency, it can franchise tag him, which makes it more than likely he returns to the Big Apple in 2021. There is still work to be done to address the safety position, though, as the depth chart is currently young and thin. What can Douglas do to change that? There are numerous intriguing safeties set to hit free agency that should draw New York’s interest regardless of Maye’s status. Among them are Jalen Mills, a strong safety who is fresh off a breakout season with the Eagles; John Johnson, one of the best young safeties in the NFL; and Marcus Williams, who has overcome his role in the Minnesota Miracle to develop into an impressive talent. In other words, addressing the safety position shouldn't be much of an issue for the Jets. Douglas will likely take a long look at the market after handling Maye's contract situation and it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him add one of the top strong safeties available.

