6 E.C. Glass Student-Athletes Signed NLI

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — As the high school athletic season is winding down more student athletes are making the college intentions know for the fall.

Thursday morning over at E.C. Glass High School, six student athletes signed their national letters of intent. Emma Toms signed with Virginia Union while Abigail Jones signed with Virginia Wesleyan both will play softball on the next level. Lacrosse star Nora Hamilton will be heading to Washington and Lee. Sarah Ramsey will be taking her soccer talents to Christopher Newport University. Allie Smulik will be playing soccer at the University of Lynchburg. While lacrosse star Jackson Grant will be taking his talents to Randolph-Macon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.