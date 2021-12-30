5 ways Alabama could lose the Cotton Bowl to Cincinnati

Top-ranked Alabama is set to face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, acting as one of the College Football Playoff’s semifinal games, the other being the Capital One Orange Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia.

Cincinnati is the first team from the Group of five to make the playoff, and what better stage to wake up the nation than against the Goliath of college football: Alabama?

Fans, experts and analysts from all across the country have picked the Crimson Tide to win it and move on to the national championship game.

While the program with 18 national championships seems to be the easy pick, here are some ways Alabama could drop the must-win game.

5. Jerome Ford

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama running back that doesn’t want to talk about his days in Tuscaloosa. Jerome Ford may be a problem for the Crimson Tide. He is the life force of the Bearcats offense and may be a serious problem for the Alabama defensive line, which has had inconsistent success stopping the run in 2021.

4. Cincinnati defense loves the ball

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Bearcats defense loves to take the ball away from the offense, which shouldn’t be an issue for Bryce Young, who has only thrown four interceptions all season. However, a poor game by Young could give Cincinnati more offensive opportunities, which would not be good for Alabama.

3. Cincinnati is hungry to prove something

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing last season outside of the top-four, Cincinnati has now been given a shot. The Bearcats have made it to the stage and now will get to play for a national championship, but there is a bigger message at play. The first Group of five team to make the CFP, and the opponent is Alabama. It’s an oft-talked about topic: non-Power five teams feeling under appreciated and disrespected. What better way to prove something than this game?

2. Alabama's overlooked Cincy

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This is a long shot from being realistic. Nick Saban makes it very clear: opponents are not to be overlooked. However, maybe players on the team have? Like I said, it’s far from likely.

1. Alabama prepares for the wrong Cincinnati

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Does the headline make perfect sense? No, but hear me out.

Luke Fickell knows that to get the best of Nick Saba’s team, he’ll have to come with a gameplan that can’t be prepped for. A whole new look for Cincinnati could spell trouble for the Crimson Tide.

1

1