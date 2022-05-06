5 takeaways from 1st-day of Eagles rookie minicamp

The Eagles have three of their five 2022 NFL draft picks under contract, but that didn’t stop the entire class, 12 undrafted free agents and a host of other tryout hopefuls from hitting the field on the first day of rookie minicamp.

Only the beginning of the session was open to the media, and afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media, saying all the right things after Day one.

Here are five takeaways from the first day of rookie minicamp, along with notes and observations.

Eagles quickly noticing Carson Strong

May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Strong (8) throws a ball during Rookie Minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Nevada quarterback is already a household name and with one of the biggest undrafted free agent signing bonuses, he’ll be around.

Strong had an impressive first day according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

Nick Sirianni impressed with UDFA QB Carson Strong’s ability to call plays, not have to rely on the sideline. “He’s sharp. Knows where to go with the football. He’s got a big arm.” #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) May 6, 2022

Jordan Davis looks imposing and in shape

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 overall pick looks like he shed some weight and during drills, he looks even more athletic and agile.

A look at Eagles’ first-round pick Jordan Davis in motion. pic.twitter.com/76IBalugED — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) May 6, 2022

Nakobe Dean is a player to watch

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie linebacker has a presence about himself and it was apparent from day one that Dean and Jonathan Gannon are going to become close friends.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was already raving about Dean after one day of practice.

Nick Sirianni says Nakobe Dean is “where he is supposed to be when he is supposed to be there” on the field. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 6, 2022

Eagles trying out a former Basketball Player

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman loves experimenting and a new face was at the NovaCare Complex. A rookie and former Penn State basketball player named John Harrar is trying out as a tight end for the Eagles.

Harrar is a local product who starred on the football field at Strath Haven, before heading to State College to play basketball.

Listed at 6-9, 240, Harrar is a player to watch.

Howie Roseman has always had a scout pay attention to college basketball for a player who could make the conversion to the NFL. Harrar is an example of the Eagles giving a local player a shot. Harrar is not a novice. He had once committed to play football at Army. https://t.co/Xc5RyIVJym — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 6, 2022

Georgia Bulldog swag

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With only rookies and young players in attendance, Dean and Jordan Davis were the most accomplished players in the room and that moxie trickled down throughout the day.

The former Georgia teammates will automatically make life easier for each other and coming from a program that just had 15 players drafted, they’ve been SEC test pros for years now. With Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and others heading into their later years, the 2022 stars offer the best hope for a continued culture of hard work and showing up daily.

Jordan Davis heading to his first practice with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/yBsLJuVEmP — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) May 6, 2022

Notes/Observations

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles could be switching defensive schemes and if not, they’ll employ a lot more 3-4 looks that could see Jordan Davis in the 1 technique, flanked by any combination of pass rushers and hybrid defenders.

Nick Sirianni won’t say if the Eagles’ base defense will be a 4-3 or a 3-4. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 6, 2022

With Haason Reddick, Davis, Derek Barnett, Milton Williams, Kyron Johnson, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and TJ Edwards, Philadelphia can employ several different schemes, with the personnel to switch out and not be outmatched.

Eagles will take it easy this spring

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles want to be one of the healthier teams in the NFL and they’ll do things unconventionally while trying to meet that goal.

With training camp a few months away, Philadelphia will avoid doing any 11-on-11 work this spring, sticking to individual work and 7-on-7 passing drills.

Eagles won't have 11-on-11s this spring. They'll have individual drills to work on fundamentals and 7-on-7s for skill work. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 6, 2022

