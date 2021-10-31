5 Stars: The Best and the Worst of Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina

It was a four-quarter slugfest, with the Irish not making any mistakes, ending up on top of visiting North Carolina. When you score 44-points, the expectation is that you should win and that’s exactly what happened. This game was closer than you would have expected given the Tar Heel’s record, and that means there were a few things that didn’t go well for the Irish today. Find out who did well, 5-stars, and who didn’t, 1-star, during Saturday’s 44-34 victory against North Carolina.

5 ⭐️ - Kyren Williams resurgence

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams enters Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It took until last week for Williams to finally top the 100-yard mark in the 2021 season. His 138-yards were huge last week, keeping the Trojans off the field. Williams topped last weeks performance as he topped the 200-yard mark, 202, and that amazing touchdown run, which you can see here. The sophomore slump is over and expect Williams to continue to run all over his opponent.

4 ⭐️ - The true emergence of Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) runs the ball as USC Trojans safety Xavion Alford (29) attempts to tackle in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the freshman saw his playing time increase and this week with the injury to Braden Lenzy during the game. His 40-yard reception where he caught a short pass and turned on the jets was something the Irish solely needed. Styles Jr. did drop a very catchable deep ball but made up for it with another big play the next drive, a 25-yard reception. He’s really started to show why he’s was so highly regarded out of high school. Styles Jr. finished as the teams leading receiver with 3 receptions for 74-yards.

3 ⭐️ - The emergence of Logan Diggs

BLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 09: Houston Griffith #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates with Logan Diggs #22 after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When the Louisiana native committed to the Irish, his running style screamed Le’Veon Bell. He does a great job waiting behind the line for a hole to open and then hits it hard with his speed. The numbers in the box score might not be eye popping but the fact that he’s getting quality playing time when the game is on the line tells you a lot about how much the coaching staff likes Diggs ability.

2 ⭐️ - Controlling Sam Howell

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 30: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on October 30, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

This really isn’t a bad thing, but’s a testament to just how damn good of a player Howell is. He accounted for 432-yards and 2 touchdowns. If Howell had the same weapons as he did last year, he’s be making a trip to New York in December for the Heisman ceremony. It’s a tall task for any team to keep Howell down, so this isn’t as much of a complaint as it is praise for the UNC quarterback.

1 ⭐️ - The run defense

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drew White (40) attempts to tackle in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Not good at all. I understand the idea, you can’t let Howell beat you over the top through the air. That doesn’t mean you abandon the run defenses on certain downs. Howell running for 91-yards and running back Ty Chandler going for 83-yards on 15 carries. The Irish have seen better days stopping the run, allowing a total of 213-yards. There will be better days for the Notre Dame defense and thankfully the Irish offense exploded for a season high 44 points.

