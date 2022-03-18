5-star CB Javien Toviano visited Georgia this week

Five-star cornerback Javien Toviano visited the Georgia Bulldogs this week, per his personal Twitter account.

Toviano, who ranks as the nation’s No. 25 overall player and No. 5 cornerback in the class of 2023, hails from Arlington, Texas.

Georgia offered Toviano in February, adding to an impressive list of offers that includes Florida, LSU, Penn State, Miami, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and Texas A&M. He holds approximately 35 offers and has earned an invite to the Under Armour All-America Game.

A day later, Toviano posted the below.

UGA🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Javien Toviano (@Jaaee2saucy_) March 18, 2022

Tovania plans on narrowing his list shortly, he told TexasFootball.com.

“I would expect that toward the end of spring,” Toviano said. “Just to narrow it down to a good eight or six, so we can get that out.”