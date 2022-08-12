5 questions ahead of Alabama’s first scrimmage of fall camp

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will head over to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to partake in the first scrimmage of the 2022 fall camp. With just a handful of practices under their belt and a couple of unfortunate injuries, there are several questions that linger over the team in the early part of camp.

Since media access is very limited to practice and especially scrimmages, it is hard to say if we will receive any information of value following Saturday’s event unless coach Saban just simply offers it up, but it’s unlikely.

One thing is for certain, despite being the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship heading into the season, the Crimson Tide still has some questions that are lingering.

Let’s take a look at a few of the questions I would like to have a little more clarity on.

How healthy are Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that Georgia Tech transfer [autotag]Jahmyr Gibbs[/autotag] will be RB1, but there is a little uncertainty after that. Not because there is a lack of talent, but because both [autotag]Jase McClellan[/autotag] and [autotag]Roydell Williams[/autotag] are coming off knee injuries.

From the small sample size of fall practice, it appears that both McClellan and Williams are healthy, but things are a little different come game time. The health and the rotation at the running back position are definitely something to monitor throughout fall camp.

Who will start at corner opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry?

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) celebrates against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Gibbs at running back, it’s almost a certainty that Kool-Aid McKinstry will start at one of the corner spots this fall, but there is some heavy competition for the opposite side of the field.

[autotag]Eli Ricks[/autotag] is a proven commodity after a stellar career at LSU but is having to make up ground after an injury. [autotag]Khyree Jackson[/autotag] is an ultra-talented guy that is also vying for a starting spot and redshirt freshman [autotag]Terrion Arnold[/autotag] is definitely a name that Tide fans should watch out for.

Regardless of who wins the starting spot, the talent and depth are there, but it will be interesting to see how it all shapes up.

Which TE steps up with Cameron Latu out?

Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts (45) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In his first season as the starting tight end, [autotag]Cameron Latu[/autotag] hauled in eight touchdown receptions from Tide quarterback Bryce Young. So, for obvious reasons, there was a lot to be excited about with Latu returning this season but unfortunately, for the time being, he will be out with an injury.

So who will step up while he is out? That is one of the biggest question marks entering Saturday’s scrimmage if you ask me. Can Robbie Ouzts, [autotag]Miles Kitselman[/autotag], or maybe even freshman phenom Amari Niblack make some noise with their youth and inexperience?

Who will answer the bell at the slot WR position?

Apr 16, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; White wide receiver Christian Leary (12) catches a touchdown pass from White quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) with Crimson defensive back Malachi Moore (13) covering during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday coach Saban released the news that [autotag]JoJo Earle[/autotag] would be out 6-8 weeks with a foot injury. Earle was expected to be the starting slot receiver this fall and now a new name will have to emerge.

[autotag]Chrisitan Leary[/autotag] exploded during the A-Day game this spring and seems to be the obvious choice. It will be interesting to see if Leary can continue his strong play with the increased pressure.

What will the offensive line look like?

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) blocks against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying that the Alabama offensive line struggled throughout the 2021 season. Alabama brought in new offensive line coach Eric Wolford and some fresh faces, and a sense of optimism has surfaced.

Even with the hope and certainty that the offensive line will improve this fall, many questions must be answered. Will [autotag]Darrian Dalcourt[/autotag] or [autotag]Seth McLaughlin[/autotag] get the nod at center? Can Vanderbilt transfer [autotag]Tyler Steen[/autotag] win the left tackle spot? Is [autotag]JC Latham[/autotag] ready to be an SEC tackle?

Let’s be honest, the concerns at Alabama are not the same as everywhere else but out of all the question marks heading into the 2022 season for Alabama, the offensive line is undoubtedly the one that causes the most concern.

