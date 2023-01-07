5 Obi Toppin-centered trades the Knicks could consider

Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) passes across Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center / Kyle Ross - USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s unofficial trade season is underway, and one of the guys the Knicks are potentially shopping is Obi Toppin.

The third-year player has one more season under-contract before a payday is due, and he’s missed time this season while New York has found its defensive footing. It’s unclear how or if Toppin will work his way back into this rotation, given how well it’s working without him.

Couple that with the financial cost of keeping him long-term, and perpetual awkwardness of playing the same position as their best player, and it may be time for the Knicks to move on.

Here are five Toppin-centered trade packages the Knicks could reasonably consider in the coming weeks:

Knicks get: Oshae Brissett and a first-round pick

Pacers get: Obi Toppin

Starting off with a simple flip to a party rumored to be interested in Toppin. The Knicks send him to a longtime franchise rival in exchange for draft compensation and a more natural fit at the backup four.

Indiana reportedly likes the idea of adding Toppin to their young core, which is understandable given his offensive ceiling if paired with the right situation and lead guard. The Pacers’ well-coached rebuild led by Tyrese Haliburton may be what fully unleashes Toppin.

For the Knicks, they net draft compensation while filling that backup four spot with more of a straight up 3-and-D option that won’t need to eat into Julius Randle’s minutes.

Brissett has been a consistent three-point shooter for longer than Toppin and has better success defending wings, making him an arguably easier fit with the current team’s construction.

Knicks get: Eric Gordon

Rockets get: Toppin and Evan Fournier

Another less aggressive, perhaps even downright resigned move would be using Toppin to dump a larger salary.

The Knicks can attach him to Fournier to get his guaranteed $19 million in 2023-24 off the books, potentially setting up free agency moves this summer.

In the meantime, Gordon should be an immediate short-term upgrade over Fournier, despite his age. He could be helpful come the postseason, on top of the long-term benefits.

Story continues

Houston, meanwhile, would pick up another prospect for their rebuild for the trouble of taking on extra salary.

It’s unlikely the Knicks would go this route without much bigger plans, and for good reason, as giving up a lottery pick just to get out of a bad contract is generally poor management.



Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center / Cary Edmondson - USA TODAY Sports

Knicks get: Josh Hart

Trailblazers get: Toppin and Cam Reddish

On a recent Lowe Post podcast appearance, ESPN’s Bobby Marks floated the idea of Portland doing a two-for-one trade centered around wing Josh Hart. In theory, this would give them increased depth and options, but do the Knicks’ prospects entice the Blazers?

Dealing Toppin and Reddish for Hart would give the Knicks more depth on the wing. Hart would bring them a versatile defender, capable three-point shooter, and one of the best rebounding swingmen in the game.

New York has looked thin at the position amidst Reddish’s benching, injuries, and Fournier’s decreasing playing time.

All they would lose is two players who the rotation has thrived without over recent weeks. Will they be enough for Portland to give up a surefire contributor, though?

Toppin could run into similar troubles finding playing time behind Jerami Grant as he did with Randle.

Knicks get: OG Anunoby

Raptors get: Toppin, Derrick Rose, and a unprotected first-round pick

From all accounts, the asking price for Anunoby will ultimately be higher than the deal listed above. Few 25-year-old's displaying his all-around skillset get traded for less.

Maybe the Knicks would have to throw in a second first-round pick, or add another prospect, but the core tenants of an Anunoby deal are present. That’s definitely enough for New York to go hunting should he become available.

Acquiring Anunoby would beef up the Knicks' wing-rotation a degree, while the Raptors could begin collecting assets to build around Scottie Barnes. Toppin can average 20 points without ever holding or dribbling the ball for more than a second, in theory a perfect compliment to a playmaking big like Barnes.

Knicks get: Tobias Harris

76ers get: Toppin, Fournier, Rose, and a draft pick

It’s unclear if Harris, a veteran forward and New York native, is up for grabs. If he is, it's also unclear if New York even has the pieces to interest Philly, as they are competing for a championship after all.

With that being said, if financial and rotational flexibility are bigger priorities for the 76ers, the Knicks can take advantage.

Trading Toppin, dead salary and a pick for Harris, would bring a nice upgrade and wing rotation to the lineup. The veteran is more of a four nowadays, so he can man that spot with Randle resting, and fit elsewhere in other lineups.

Harris is connecting on a career-high 56.4 percent of his twos and making 38.3 percent of his threes en route to 16.6 points a night, on top of steady defense and rebounding.