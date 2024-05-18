After 5 months, F1 executive Betsy Fretwell leaving role as COO, returning to consulting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Betsy Fretwell, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, is going back to her consulting business five months after taking the job to help guide the Formula One race.

Fretwell, a well known executive with more than 30 years experience in business and government roles in the Las Vegas valley, issued a brief statement released by R&R Partners:

“Over the last several months while serving as the COO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, we developed a solid plan for this year’s race, established clear lines of communication with governing agencies and furthered critical community relationships. With that work in place, it is time for me to return to my prior management consulting practice with C4ward Strategies. I’m confident that I’m leaving the LVGP in a stronger position and wish them every success,” Fretwell said.

In March, Fretwell weighed in as Clark County officials said this year’s race preparations have to be better. “We continue to work with all local stakeholders to ensure expanded opportunities for the community. The county has provided helpful feedback and recommendations for a smoother implementation this year, and we have already begun addressing those recommendations. This year’s race preparations will be significantly streamlined, which will lead to far fewer traffic disruptions in a much shorter timeframe,” Fretwell said in a statement released to the media.

A request by F1 for the county to foot a $40 million bill for repaving is now “off the table,” according to Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom at a March 19 meeting. That request led to a swell of public opinion against F1, but maybe not as much as the months of construction disruptions for the first race.

At one time, Fretwell was the Las Vegas city manager, and she chairs the Vegas Chamber’s board. She was previously executive vice president of strategy at Switch.

Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm said, “Betsy has played a critical role for us as we navigate the complexities of a race of this magnitude in Las Vegas. She has been instrumental in helping us set the table for a successful race this year.”

Wilm indicated she would take on additional responsibilities as Fretwell exits.

“In our inaugural year, my focus was intently on the establishment and operation of the race. I now intend to bring that same energy and attention to the Las Vegas community as a whole, this year and for years to come.”

It’s about six months until the next race. Last year, road work began in the first week of April.

“We wish Betsy nothing but the best,” Wilm said.

