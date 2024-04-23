5 ideal Browns’ picks at pick No. 54 in the 2024 NFL draft

Wide receiver Keon Coleman, offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, and more could likely hear their names called when the Cleveland Browns come on the clock with pick No. 54 in the 2024 NFL draft.

With team needs at both wide receiver and offensive tackle (two premium positions in the NFL) beyond 2024, this could be where the Browns place most of their emphasis early on in the draft this weekend. Given their six Day 3 picks in a class with the lowest number of participants in the history of the draft, general manager Andrew Berry may even have the incentive to package them up and make a move up the board for the first time since 2021.

Their last year with no first round selection, the Browns do not come onto the clock until the middle part of the second round after making the postseason a year ago. Berry and the Browns have had great success with their mid-round picks in recent drafts, landing the likes of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. and defensive end Alex Wright in the third round, and offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round.

When they come on the clock with pick No. 54 on Friday night, who are the best prospects for the Browns to pick from a scheme and profile perspective? Here are five ideal selections Berry and his team could target this weekend.

