Late comeback helps boost Clemson football's grades in win vs. Kentucky in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clemson staged one of the biggest comebacks in program history Friday, scoring 28 fourth-quarter points en route to a 38-35 victory against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

There were plenty of not-so-good moments, particularly early in the game, but several players shined in clutch moments in the second half.

The Tigers got four touchdowns from running back Phil Mafah, including the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining, and Cade Klubnik came through with some crucial plays at the end.

Here are the grades from the Gator Bowl:

Offense: B

This looked like a failing grade … until the fourth quarter. The offensive line needs more help, but bouncing back from eight sacks, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik found himself when it counted most – on the Tigers’ game-winning drive. The sophomore went 8-for-8 on the final drive, including a two-point conversion completion.

Running back Phil Mafah was the Player of the Game and rightly so. He bulled his way for 71 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Defense: C+

Clemson’s defense surrendered yardage in big chunks, particularly with blown coverages that allowed Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary to pass for 306 yards. But the defense also mustered two interceptions as well as recovering a fumble that jump- started the Tigers' late comeback.

Linebacker Barrett Carter was a standout with an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

Special teams: B

This grade would be an A if not for breakdowns in kickoff coverage that allowed Kentucky’s 100-yard touchdown return to open the second half.

On the other hand, punter Aidan Swanson and kicker Jonathan Weitz were superb. Swanson averaged 43.8 yards on six punts, including four downed inside the 20-yard line. Weitz was perfect on three field goal attempts, including a career-long 52-yarder that hit the crossbar and bounced over to gave Clemson a 30-28 lead with 4:20 left.

Coaching: B

There are questionable offensive calls in every game, but the staff deserves credit for extracting a gutsy effort out of a team that was without four starters who opted out of the game. The youthful secondary showed plenty of chinks but made enough plays to go into the offseason with some degree of confidence.

Overall: B

Victory boosts all grades. The Tigers repeatedly showed resolve and mettle, which will serve this youthful team well as it heads into 2024.

