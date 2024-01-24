Why Dabo Swinney may have found what's been missing from Clemson football offense

If Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney were to place a classified ad ahead of the 2024 season, chances are it would read:

WANTED: Deep-threat wide receiver. Experience preferred, but not necessary. Outstanding size a must. Skill set should include speed, exceptional vision, ability to create separation on routes and the dexterity and guile to win battles for 50-50 balls.

Swinney’s offense was in dire need of a downfield receiving threat last season – and for the past few seasons, for that matter. Fortunately for Swinney, he’ll have a couple of highly qualified candidates in the fold soon.

Clemson hasn’t had a bona fide big-play receiver cut from the Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross mold since Ross capped his college career in 2021. All three are on NFL rosters.

The Tigers’ lack of a rangy – 6-foot-2 or taller – playmaking pass catcher has been painfully evident. Last season Clemson totaled only 30 pass plays of 20 or more yards, which ranked 109th nationally, and a mere 12 receptions covering 30 yards or more, which ranked 118th.

That futility continued a trend that has seen the Tigers rank no higher than 55th in the country in either big-play category since 2020.

Here are a couple of incoming wide receivers who could fill Clemson’s need in that regard:

Bryant Wesco Jr. sizes up as a long-ball threat for Tigers

Five-star receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is an early enrollee who’s already on campus and will participate in spring practice.

At 6-foot-2, he has the size and speed to stretch the field.

“I think he fits that bill,” said Doug Wendel, Wesco’s coach at Midlothian (Texas) High. “His separation skills are really good and his ability to run down the field and catch the long ball is good. He’ll fight for jump balls; he’s exceptional at winning those.”

Wesco certainly has some leaping ability. He competed in multiple track events, including the long jump, triple jump and high jump, and ran on a district championship relay team.

Midlothian's Bryant Wesco attempts to make a catch against Coronado in a Class 5A Division I area playoff on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

His father, a former standout triple jumper, is in the Hall of Fame at Louisiana Tech.

“Bryant (Jr.) played basketball his freshman year and he could’ve been a college basketball player as well, in my opinion,” Wendel said. “But he focused on football and track after his freshman year.”

It paid off. Wesco amassed 109 career receptions for 1,903 yards – a 17.5-yard average – and scored 29 touchdowns.

“I think in the next two years he’s going to put on 15, 20 pounds and just be a specimen,” Wendel said. “Clemson has a good chance of being able to do that with the nutrition stuff that they do. That’s going to be a great benefit.

“As far as the transition to college, going to class and playing football, that’s not going to be hard for him. And I’d be surprised if he doesn’t pick up the offense quickly.”

Clemson's T.J. Moore stood out in All-America Game

T.J. Moore, another five-star prospect, will arrive this summer after shining recently at the All-America Game in San Antonio, earning MVP honors. Moore had 11 receptions for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well as a highlight-reel, one-handed grab.

“I wasn’t surprised – I’ve seen him make plays like that from the time I met him,” said Jeri McIntyre, who coached Moore at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic. “He got a lot of catches, a lot of targets. Sometimes at these all-star games it’s not easy to get targets and quarterbacks and receivers aren’t in sync, but he was in sync with the quarterbacks that were in and that was great to see.”

Moore, who had 92 catches for 2,293 yards in 30 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons, already is 6-3, 195 pounds, with “room to grow,” according to McIntyre.

“He’s a really long kid who can run, sync his hips, has great ball skills, can block, great size – he’s definitely the total package and what you’re looking for in a big-time wide receiver that can make plays,” McIntyre said. “He’ll be a matchup nightmare because he’s quick and he can run routes and has great feet and releases off the ball.”

McIntyre believes Moore can provide Clemson with a receiver similar in stature and talent to Williams, Higgins and Ross.

Recruit TJ Moore, 2024 wide receiver from Tampa Catholic High in Florida, before kickoff of Clemson and UNC Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

“He has a lot of what they have in catch radius, being able to track the ball and speed and length,” McIntyre said. “He reminds me of those guys.

“He’s good at creating separation for sure. He can make plays downfield and is a really good route runner for a guy his size – that may be the most underrated part of his game.”

Like Wesco, Moore benefitted from having an athletic father. Terrance Sr. was an all-conference receiver at California University of Pennsylvania.

