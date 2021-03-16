5 centers who could replace Rodney Hudson for Raiders

The Raiders made arguably the most head-scratching decision to release three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson on Tuesday. The move will actually cost the Raiders $2 million in cap space in 2021 and they will have a dead-cap hit of $15 million.

The explanation for the move has not yet been explained, but it’s possible the team is trying to maximize cap space for the 2022 offseason. Regardless, the team now has a big hole in the middle of their offensive line. So without further ado, here are the five centers that could replace Rodney Hudson.

1. Andre James, Raiders

The word out of Las Vegas is that the team is very high on the 23-year old offensive linemen. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019 and did start one game as a rookie. He’s likely going to be given the first crack at the job. Good luck, kid.

2. Nick Martin, UFA

After being cut by the Texans a few weeks ago, Martin is a free agent and does have quite a few starts under his belt. He is the brother of All-Pro guard Zack Martin and does have ties to Mike Mayock from his days at Notre Dame. Martin will likely cost somewhere between $3-4 million per year in free agency.

3. Alex Mack, UFA

A well-seasoned veteran, Mack has been among the league’s best centers for years now. He is an excellent fit in the zone-blocking scheme, which the Raiders would like to run more of in 2021. However, his price tag may drive the Raiders away.

4. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

If the Raiders want a younger option, they could look to the NFL Draft. Creed Humphrey is arguably the best center in the class as he has over 2,000 snaps under his belt and tested like an elite athlete at his Pro Day. However, the Raiders would likely need to use the No. 17 pick to acquire him and that may be too rich for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.

5. Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Another draft option is a small school center in Quinn Meinerz, who dominated the Senior Bowl. He’s got the athleticism to play in a zone scheme, but enough strength to hold up against big nose tackles. Look for him to come off the board somewhere in the top-100.