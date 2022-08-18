49ers-Vikings joint practices 'waste of time,' Brandon Aiyuk believes

Aiyuk believes joint practices with Vikings were 'waste of time' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. — Brandon Aiyuk was not thrilled with how the 49ers' joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings unfolded.

Kyle Shanahan’s approach to the practices was to keep the offense relatively simple without game-planning at all. Without a specific offensive scheme, quarterback Trey Lance and the offense have been stunted during the two sessions, which has frustrated Aiyuk.

“It was good work, it was good work going against somebody different, different environment but I didn’t like it,” Aiyuk said on Thursday. "I feel like it was a waste of time — personally. It was boring for sure.”

Aiyuk has been a standout throughout training camp on the field with all three of the team’s quarterbacks. The third-year wide receiver has developed a chemistry with Lance in particular after the two spent much of the offseason working out together.

On Thursday, Aiyuk was targeted four times, connecting with backup QB Nate Sudfeld once. The Arizona State product explained that he can’t wait for Shanahan to really start game-planning the offense with more exotic looks.

“I feel like it was a little boring because it was a little of Day 1 stuff,” Aiyuk said. “The basic stuff. I was getting a little irritated having only touched the ball like three times in the past two days but that’s beside the point.”

Aiyuk understands the intent behind what Shanahan and the coaching staff had planned for each practice, but he is ready for more detailed work, not to mention getting the ball in his hands.

Until the play design gets more intricate and specific, Aiyuk will continue to work hard and improve each day. To say that he is eager might be an understatement.

