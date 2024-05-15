49ers will travel fifth-most miles among NFL teams next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' journey back to the Super Bowl next season will be a long one. Literally and figuratively.

While we await Wednesday's official release of the 2024 NFL season schedule, San Francisco's opponents next season and where they will play each game have been known for months.

And according to bookies.com, who calculated the total distances traveled by all 32 NFL teams next season, the 49ers will rack up quite a few frequent flyer miles.

Here are the five teams who will travel the furthest collective distance next season.

Team Total Mileage Avg. Miles / RT Time Zones LA Chargers 26803 2978.11 36 Miami Dolphins 25869 2874.33 16 Seattle Seahawks 25797 3227.62 28 New England Patriots 25071 2785.66 26 San Francisco 49ers 24575 3071.87 28

Here are the five teams who will travel the least amount of miles next season.

Team Total Mileage Avg. Miles/RT Time Zones Atlanta Falcons 12416 1552.00 14 Pittsburgh Steelers 12047 1338.55 10 Indianapolis Colts 11497 1277.44 12 Cincinnati Bengals 10611 1179.00 12 Washington Commanders 10550 1318.75 18

The Chargers, who travel the most amount of miles (26,803) next season amazingly will travel over 16,000 miles more than the Commanders, who travel the least amount of miles (10,550).

While the 49ers are no strangers to traveling far and wide for their games each season, and oftentimes take measures to combat their travel burdens like staying at The Greenbrier hotel in West Virginia for back-to-back East Coast games, teams like the Commanders, Bengals, Colts, Steelers and Falcons have at least a small advantage over the well-traveled clubs.



