49ers talking Trey Lance trade 'worst-kept secret,' unnamed NFL GM believes

Unnamed GM: 49ers talking Lance trade 'worst-kept secret'

The 49ers discussing a possible trade for third-year quarterback Trey Lance, in one NFL general manager's opinion, is not surprising one bit.

Jordan Schultz of theScore spoke with one anonymous GM, who was not surprised to hear that San Francisco reportedly had 'several' teams call about Lance and believes if a deal were to get done, that it would take a strong offer to land the former No. 3 overall pick. (h/t 49ers Webzone)

“John [Lynch] taking calls on him was probably the worst-kept secret since Indy," the GM told Schultz. "I know they’ve listened. Lance is still young and on a rookie deal. He’s pretty talented. [Sam] Darnold has tons of incentives in his deal and Purdy has the elbow problem. … I think it would take a pretty strong offer to get Lance.”

NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported Wednesday, citing a league source, that the Minnesota Vikings were a team that talked with the 49ers about Lance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who initially reported that the 49ers were receiving interest in Lance, noted that the conversations they were having were initiated by other teams. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed Rapoport's report and added that San Francisco is not actively seeking to trade Lance.

While second-year quarterback Brock Purdy continues to recover from UCL surgery, Lance and newly-signed veteran Sam Darnold will receive the majority of the first-team reps throughout OTAs and into training camp, which makes a Lance trade unlikely until Purdy's timeline becomes clearer.

