49ers roster moves: CB Dontae Johnson downgraded to ‘out,’ CB Emmanuel Moseley to IR

The 49ers on Saturday announced a slew of roster moves as they navigate some injury issues with five games remaining in the regular season.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson is dealing with a non-injury related personal issue and was originally listed as ‘questionable’ on the Week 14 status report. He was downgraded to ‘out’ for Sunday’s tilt with the Bengals.

San Francisco also placed running back Trenton Cannon and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. Cannon is dealing with a concussion he suffered on a scary hit in Week 13, while Moseley is working through a high ankle sprain he sustained later in that game. Both players will be required to miss a minimum of three games, meaning the earliest they could return is Week 17 at home against the Texans.

In a corresponding move to fill the two vacant roster spots, the 49ers activated wide receiver River Cracraft and cornerback Saivion Smith from the practice squad. Cracraft was active in Seattle and only played on special teams. That’ll likely be his role again Sunday in Cincinnati. Smith will likely fill a special teams role and provide depth behind rookie CBs Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Two other players were elevated from the practice squad for Sunday. Running back Brian Hill and safety Jarrod Wilson will both be up for the Bengals game and revert back to the practice squad. Hill could wind up seeing time since he’ll be the third healthy running back behind Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty.

List