49ers rookie Pearsall declares he'll put ‘aura' into No. 14 jersey

New 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall soon will be catching passes at Levi's Stadium in a No. 14 jersey.

San Francisco's first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will rock No. 14 this coming season, and Pearsall discussed his new jersey number Wednesday with Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." The number previously was worn by former 49ers backup quarterback Sam Darnold in 2023.

"[The 49ers] gave me the number," Pearsall told Hill and Shasky. "That's what they assigned me to for camp, so we're going to rock out with it. We're going to make it look good."

Pearsall wore No. 1 at Florida, where he played his final two collegiate seasons and led the Gators in receiving for both. But with star 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel switching from No. 19 to No. 1 this offseason, that digit wasn't an option for the No. 31 overall draft pick.

Even though No. 14 might not be the "coolest" jersey number to some fans, Pearsall promised minds might change once they see Slick Rick play in it.

"They said that number got no aura, but I'm going to put some aura into it," Pearsall said.

As for the other members of the 49ers' 2024 draft class, here are the numbers they'll rock this upcoming season:

The 2024 NFL season can't come soon enough, and certainly the newest 49ers feel the same way -- especially now that they know their numbers.

